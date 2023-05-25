The West Virginia baseball team lost 6-2 to Texas Tech on Wednesday in the first round of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
The Mountaineers fell behind in the second inning and struggled to find runs as they moved into the losers bracket of the double-elimination tournament with their fourth straight loss.
WVU was held to just two runs by Texas Tech pitchers Mason Molina and Brandon Beckel. Molina earned the win after pitching the first six innings and allowing just one run on four hits and three walks. He struck out six. Beckel handled the final three innings on the mound, allowing one unearned run on two hits with four strikeouts.
The Red Raiders took a 2-0 lead in the second inning with a run-scoring single from Hudson White and a bases loaded walk from Nolen Hester. Texas Tech tacked on a run in each of the next four innings to increase the advantage.
Gavin Kash hit a solo home run in the fourth and Hester added an RBI single to right-center in the fourth, before WVU got on the board with Caleb McNeely’s homer in the bottom of the fourth to make it 4-1.
Austin Green added a solo shot of his own in the fifth and Tracer Lopez scored on a balk to give the No. 6-seeded Red Raiders a five-run lead. Tevin Tucker hit an RBI sacrifice fly in the seventh, but Beckel shut down the Mountaineers over the final two innings to close out the 6-2 victory.
David Hagaman went four innings for WVU in his first collegiate start. He allowed four runs on six hits, two walks and a hit batter with seven strikeouts. Aidan Major allowed a pair of runs on a hit, two walks and a hit batter in 1⅔ innings. He had two strikeouts. Maxx Yehl, Kevin Dowdell and Noah Short all made relief appearances over the final 3⅓ innings without allowing Texas Tech a run.
WVU’s loss capped off a rough opening day for higher-seeded teams in the double-elimination tournament.
No. 4 TCU beat No. 5 Kansas 16-3 in seven innings in the opener, but top-seeded Texas fell 6-3 to No. 8 Kansas and No. 2 Oklahoma State lost 9-5 to No. 7 Oklahoma, before the No. 3-seed Mountaineers fell to Texas Tech in the day’s final game. The Longhorns, Cowboys and Mountaineers will now move to the loser’s bracket after sharing the Big 12 regular-season championship.
WVU will now face Oklahoma State in an elimination game at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. The game will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.