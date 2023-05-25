Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia baseball team lost 6-2 to Texas Tech on Wednesday in the first round of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The Mountaineers fell behind in the second inning and struggled to find runs as they moved into the losers bracket of the double-elimination tournament with their fourth straight loss.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

