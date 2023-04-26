MORGANTOWN -- After last week’s win over Backyard Brawl rival Pitt at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, West Virginia coach Randy Mazey joked that he probably uses more pitchers than anybody in the history of college baseball.
While the weekend starting rotation has been consistent much of the year, the starting job for midweek games hasn’t been quite as obvious.
The Mountaineers are still looking for a consistent midweek starter that can work deep into games, but lately the pitching away from the weekends has involved a by-committee approach, including in Tuesday’s 14-2 blowout of Penn State at Monongalia County Ballpark, and it’s been working.
“I can’t sit here and say one of those three or four guys has stepped up and said, ‘OK, I’m that guy,’” Mazey said. “But if they have to do it together, they have to do it together. I don’t care, as long as we can win these games, if we have to do it by committee. … We’ll continue to flip-flop it and win games the way we are until somebody grabs the ball and says, ‘I can go the whole game on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.’”
WVU (30-11 overall, 8-4 Big 12) has had five different pitchers start midweek games this season, with 6-foot-6 freshman righty Gavin Van Kempen getting the majority of those. He’s started four games, made eight appearances on the season and has a 5.14 ERA.
Fellow freshman Robby Porco got the first midweek start of the season in a win at Maryland, but he has since moved into the starting spot for Sunday games, replacing Grant Siegel in that role.
Sophomore Aidan Major started three midweek games, but he’s been used in longer relief outings the last couple of weeks -- he went 5 1/3 innings in the Saturday game at Oklahoma State, and threw three shutout innings Saturday in a win over TCU.
Siegel started WVU’s April 11 game at Penn State and threw three shutout innings before being replaced, and before several blunders left the Mountaineers with an 11-6 defeat.
The last two weeks, Carson Estridge has gotten the starting nod in the midweek matchups. The 6-foot-7 freshman made his first start on a big stage against a rival at a major league park. He allowed four runs -- three earned -- on five hits in 2 1/3 innings. He struck out six.
Before that, he had made six appearances out of the bullpen and allowed just one run.
“Carson’s not all that easy to hit normally,” Mazey said. “He’s a little bit high-strung, and I was a little bit worried about him in the atmosphere and getting caught up in that. We’ve rotated who starts these midweek games between those first three pitchers that threw tonight. Carson has started, Van Kempen has started, Siegel has started. We’re trying to find a guy.”
Those others came through, holding the Panthers in check as the offense got going to pull out a 9-4 victory. Van Kempen was credited with the win after throwing two shutout innings, Noah Short was perfect in two-thirds of an inning, Siegel pitched three shutout frames and Blaine Traxel -- the regular Saturday starter who was due for a bullpen session -- pitched the final inning.
Estridge again got the start Tuesday against Penn State. He allowed just one run on two hits and a walk with three strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings. Short retired the one batter he faced on one pitch, and Van Kempen pitched the next two innings, his only blemish being a solo home run surrendered. Van Kempen had three strikeouts. Siegel, Cole Fehrman and Carlson Reed closed out the game with a shutout frame each.
Siegel hasn’t allowed a run in 7 1/3 innings over four appearances since moving out of the weekend starter spot he held to begin the spring, while the home run Tuesday was the only run Van Kempen has surrendered over five innings in his last three appearances.
“Grant Siegel’s pitching pretty well out of the pen right now. So is Van Kempen,” Mazey said. “So that might be what’s best suited for them.”
WVU is 9-2 in midweek games, with two matchups against Pitt -- one on Wednesday at Monongalia County Ballpark and the other May 10 at Charles L. Cost Field in Pittsburgh -- as the two remaining.
The Mountaineers head into this weekend’s three-game Big 12 series at Baylor in the top spot in the league standings. While the committee has worked recently, Mazey knows the impact a good fourth starter can have as the Mountaineers prepare for the regular season to wind down and the postseason to get started.
“When we’ve had great years here, we’ve had a guy that went out and won all the midweek games,” he said after the Backyard Brawl victory. “When we had Nick Snyder, he pitched every Tuesday and won all those games. Going back to Isaiah Kearns … he beat Pitt two or three times one year.
“We need to have a guy -- a full starter -- who can win a game. When you get into the conference tournament and regional format, the fourth starter is usually the guy on the mound championship day. We’re trying to rotate those guys to see who can step up and get the ball going down the stretch.”