Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The West Virginia baseball team scored five runs in the eighth inning to rally past Minnesota 7-4 on Sunday at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown to finish off a three-game series sweep of the Golden Gophers.

Down 3-2 entering the bottom of the eighth, Dayne Leonard and Caleb McNeely walked with nobody out and advanced on a sacrifice bunt from Sam White. Ellis Garcia drove in the first run of the five-run frame with a single to right and, after Grant Hussey was intentionally walked, all runners advanced on a passed ball - including McNeely coming home to give the Mountaineers (10-4) the lead. Landon Wallace grounded home a run and Tevin Tucker drove in another with a double to left-center. Kevin Dowdell brought home the fifth run of the frame with a walk to make it 7-3.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Tags