The West Virginia baseball team scored five runs in the eighth inning to rally past Minnesota 7-4 on Sunday at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown to finish off a three-game series sweep of the Golden Gophers.
Down 3-2 entering the bottom of the eighth, Dayne Leonard and Caleb McNeely walked with nobody out and advanced on a sacrifice bunt from Sam White. Ellis Garcia drove in the first run of the five-run frame with a single to right and, after Grant Hussey was intentionally walked, all runners advanced on a passed ball - including McNeely coming home to give the Mountaineers (10-4) the lead. Landon Wallace grounded home a run and Tevin Tucker drove in another with a double to left-center. Kevin Dowdell brought home the fifth run of the frame with a walk to make it 7-3.
Minnesota (2-14) got a run back in the ninth on a single from Ike Mezzenga, but Keegan Allen finished off the sweep with a strikeout - his second in an inning of work.
Grant Siegel got the start, going 5.2 innings and allowing three runs - two earned - on two hits and four walks. He posted four strikeouts. Carlson Reed threw two scoreless innings of relief and Noah Short was credited with the win after striking out one of the two batters he faced in a third of an inning, before being replaced by Allen for the ninth.
Richie Holetz received the starting nod for Minnesota and allowed two runs on eight hits over 5.2 innings. He had two strikeouts to no walks. Connor Wietgrefe took the loss after allowing two runs on one hit and two walks in 1.2 innings, and Seth Clausen allowed three runs on two hits and three walks with one strikeout in two-thirds of an inning. Minnesota will next host Gonzaga for a pair of midweek games.
JJ Wetherholt put WVU ahead in the bottom of the third with a sacrifice fly, before Minnesota knotted things up the next inning with an RBI-double down the left field line from Boston Merila.
Hussey quickly answered in the bottom of the frame with a run-scoring double of his own to make it a 2-1 WVU lead.
Minnesota plated two runs in the sixth with a Jake Perry double and Merila single - both of which brought home a run - before the Mountaineers mounted the comeback in the eighth inning of the 7-4 victory.
WVU will next head to North Carolina for two midweek games. The first is set to start at 2 p.m. Tuesday at L.P. Frans Stadium in Hickory, North Carolina, and the second will be played at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Beaver Field at Jim and Bettie Smith Stadium in Boone, North Carolina.