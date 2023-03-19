Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia baseball team shut out UNC Greensboro 8-0 on Sunday at UNCG Baseball Stadium in Greensboro, North Carolina, to sweep the three-game series with the Spartans and pick up its ninth straight win.

The Mountaineers (15-4) collected 28-2 and 4-1 victories over UNCG (10-10) in a doubleheader Saturday, and again shut down the Spartans in the finale, allowing just one hit.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.