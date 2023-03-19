The West Virginia baseball team shut out UNC Greensboro 8-0 on Sunday at UNCG Baseball Stadium in Greensboro, North Carolina, to sweep the three-game series with the Spartans and pick up its ninth straight win.
The Mountaineers (15-4) collected 28-2 and 4-1 victories over UNCG (10-10) in a doubleheader Saturday, and again shut down the Spartans in the finale, allowing just one hit.
Grant Siegel earned the win, surrendering UNCG’s lone hit and walking one in five scoreless innings on the mound. He struck out four. Robby Porco, Keegan Allen, Noah Short and Carlson Reed each threw an inning of relief.
Logan Sauve gave WVU an early lead with a sacrifice fly in the second, and the Mountaineers added to that with a three-run home run down the left field line from Braden Barry later in the frame.
Tevin Tucker made it 5-0 when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, and Caleb McNeely brought home another run in the sixth with a walk. WVU tacked on its second run of the seventh when JJ Wetherholt - who went 2 for 4 on the afternoon - scored as Sam White grounded into a double play.
Tevin Tucker capped off the series - in which the Mountaineers outscored the Spartans 40-3 - with an RBI single in the ninth inning of the 8-0 win.
Wesley Buck lasted just 1.1 innings in the loss. He allowed three runs on four hits and a walk with a strikeout, before being replaced by Luke Thomas, who allowed an additional two runs on two hits and three walks in 2.2 innings. Rob Ready allowed two runs in an inning, and Matt Kemp allowed a run in four innings.
Rowan Watt was responsible for UNCG’s lone hit. The Spartans will next head to NC A&T for a 4 p.m. game Wednesday.
WVU will play two midweek games against Hofstra at Monongalia Ballpark this week. The first is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.