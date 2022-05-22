West Virginia’s school record for baseball wins in Big 12 Conference play (14) was a significant achievement, but in the ultra-competitive league it allowed the Mountaineers to finish in just a tie for fifth-place with Texas in the final regular-season standings.
The Longhorns, like WVU 14-10 in Big 12 games, took a seeding tiebreaker by virtue of their 2-1 series win over the Mountaineers earlier this year, thus WVU was slotted into the sixth seed position in the Big 12 tournament, which gets underway Wednesday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
WVU will play in the final game on the first day of the event, which features four games beginning at 10 a.m. WVU will face Oklahoma at 8:30 p.m. and the game will be streamed on ESPN+.
The Sooners took a 2-1 series decision over WVU just a week ago, with bookend 15-1 and 17-7 wins over West Virginia’s 9-8 middle-game victory.
The winner of the opening-day matchup moves on to play the winner of the No. 2 Texas Tech-No. 7 Kansas State game at 8 p.m. Thursday, while the two losing teams will meet in an elimination game at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
West Virginia finished 33-20 overall in regular-season play this spring. It also recorded two sweeps of regular-season series (Baylor, Kansas State) for the first time in its Big 12 history.
The Mountaineers have won multiple games at the Big 12 tournament in six of the last eight tournaments, including the last five in a row. The squad also has advanced to the semifinals four times since 2016, with two championship-game appearances (2016, 2019).
TCU took the regular-season title and the No. 1 seed with a 16-8 conference record, followed by Texas Tech, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State at 15-9.