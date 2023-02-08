MORGANTOWN -- The West Virginia University baseball team is in the final stretch of a long offseason -- one that the Mountaineers have gone through with a chip on their shoulder.
WVU went 33-22 last spring and missed the NCAA Tournament. The Mountaineers are set to open the 2023 season next week with a three-game series at Georgia Southern.
“After the way the season ended last year, it made for a long offseason,” WVU coach Randy Mazey said. “When you think you’re going to get a chance to play in the NCAA Tournament but don’t get that chance, that puts that proverbial chip on your shoulder. The offseason was long, but I think any time you can play with a chip on your shoulder and find a reason to do that, that sure helps you practice moving forward.”
The Mountaineers, who finished sixth in the Big 12 regular-season standings last year with a 14-10 record, saw the 2022 season come to a close with losses to Oklahoma and Kansas State in the two games they played at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, in the Big 12 Tournament.
WVU was picked to finish sixth in the league this season. The Mountaineers have finished higher than their preseason ranking six times in nine seasons in the Big 12.
Mazey, entering his 11th season as WVU’s coach, said his team has been playing four intrasquad scrimmages a week recently, trying to solidify lineups and rotations before hitting the road for the first few weeks of the regular season.
“We’ve been pretty fortunate -- I think we’ve only been inside twice this whole season, and one of the days we played an intrasquad it was 28 degrees out, but it sure was sunny,” he said.
With four intrasquad scrimmages a week, eight pitchers are getting starts each week in the preseason. Mazey said all eight are capable of starting, but only four get the majority of that action with weekend series and midweek matchups. Junior lefty Ben Hampton highlights that group after going 8-5 with a 4.66 ERA and 90 strikeouts last season and posting a productive summer in the Cape Cod League.
Mazey said it’s been “super-competitive” and that he feels good about 10 or 12 guys on his pitching staff, which he said is “pretty rare.” He said the strength of this year’s recruiting class was the freshman pitchers they brought in, and calls it “the most talented group of freshman pitchers we’ve ever had.”
“The outlook early on is we’ve got a pretty talented and deep staff of pitchers,” Mazey said. “I don’t think we have a guy that is going to be super-dominant like a [Alek] Manoah type of dominance where he just destroys the other team every time he pitches. We’ve got guys that are quality guys.”
Dayne Leonard returns as a middle-of-the-lineup guy after posting the top batting average (.331) on the team a season ago, as does JJ Wetherholt, who hit over .300. Braden Barry and Grant Hussey provided some pop in the lineup with six and 11 homers, respectively, in 2022 -- and Mazey said that could be more of the style than using speed, with players like Victor Scott and Austin Davis now gone.
“It’ll be a little different. You’ve got to kind of coach the team you have,” Mazey said. “I think we’ll hit some more home runs this year than we did last year and we won’t steal as many bases, because we lost Victor Scott and Austin Davis, who put up the big numbers, but, believe it or not, we still return guys. I think JJ Wetherholt stole 15 and Braden Barry had double digits and Tevin Tucker had double digits. All those guys can potentially steal 20-30 this year.
“We’re still going to run some, but if the guy at the plate’s capable of hitting a homer, the last thing you want to do is make an out and take a guy off the bases ahead of him. It’ll be a little bit of a different feel, but if you’re pitching against the Mountaineers, you always, in the back of your mind, have got to be thinking that the guy over there at first base is capable of stealing. We’re going to continue to try to put pressure on the other teams’ defenses, but do it a little more within reason this year.”
As far as freshmen, Mazey mentioned Ellis Garcia as a utility infielder that “has a tremendous future offensively for us” and catcher Logan Sauve. Sam White also comes with high-level experience playing at the national level in Canada.
For transfers, Mazey highlighted left fielder Landon Wallace, who comes from Nevada, where he hit .313 with five homers last season, and junior college transfer Caleb McNeely from Walters State Community College, who the skipper said is “playing really well right now.”
“We’ve got a really good mix of returning guys and veteran guys,” Mazey said.
The Mountaineers will begin a three-game series at Georgia Southern on Feb. 17 before heading to Maryland for a game, Arizona for four games -- including one against the MLB Arizona Diamondbacks -- and Virginia for games against William & Mary, VCU and Richmond. WVU’s first game at Monongalia County Ballpark is set for March 8 against Canisius.