A good bit of attention was paid to West Virginia’s positioning atop the Big 12 baseball conference just a couple of weekends ago. Coming off an upset road series win over No. 10 TCU and a sweep against Baylor, the Mountaineers earned notice for their 5-1 start in league play.
Head coach Randy Mazey, of course, was quick to point out that it was very early in the season, and that with 18 conference games left to play, that status, while good, didn’t mean a great deal yet.
The buzz has subsided a good bit over the past two weekends, as the Mountaineers fell back to fifth place in the league after going a combined 2-4 against Oklahoma State and Texas Tech, but those thinking that meant the Mountaineers were a flash in the pan should take a closer look at the strength of the league and how WVU is positioned.
The Mountaineers, now exactly halfway through their Big 12 slate, are sitting tied for fifth with Oklahoma at 7-5, and are just percentage points behind Texas Tech and Texas, which are both 9-6.
What’s even more encouraging is that WVU has now played three of the top four teams in the league, with only the Longhorns remaining, and that series will be in Morgantown. Series against Kansas State and Kansas, the bottom two teams in the standings at 3-9 and 2-10, respectively, also remain, as does a showdown against Oklahoma.
After that juggernaut of a schedule start, WVU has a still-challenging but more manageable, schedule which it could navigate for good seeding in the Big 12 tournament and an an at-large berth into the NCAA Tournament.
WVU is looking at a couple of big weeks, and that begins on Wednesday with a home game against Penn State. The Mountaineers, ranked 33rd in this week’s RPI, need a win over the Nittany Lions, who are ranked 138th. WVU then travels to Kansas (N0. 148) for a three-game set, and while none of those four games are going to attract national attention, they are important for a Mountaineer squad that can’t afford to stumble against teams at that level while looking to further pad its win total.
By the numbers
After the weekend at Texas Tech, WVU is ranked second nationally with a school-record 130 stolen bases. The closest conference rival is Oklahoma at No. 5 with 93.
Outside of that, WVU’s offensive numbers don’t exactly blow anyone’s socks off. WVU sits last in the Big 12 with a .262 team batting average, eighth in slugging percentage (.399) and seventh in on-base percentage (.371). Pitching and defense, along with the running game, have been at the foundation of the good play so far, as West Virginia is fourth in the league in ERA (4.45). The Mountaineers are also steady in the field with a .973 fielding percentage, and second in stolen base prevention, having thrown out 14 of 24 potential swipers.
Individually, Austin Davis checks in with the second-highest batting average in conference play (.444) and has an OPS of 1.122. Braden Barry is also smacking the ball in Big 12 competition, hitting .333 with an .858 OPS.
On the mound
Freshman Chris Sleeper had an auspicious start to his Mountaineer career, allowing only one earned run in nine innings of work over two starts. However, he struggled in his next two and in a couple of subsequent relief appearances, but the 6-foot-3, 230-pound right-hander has gotten back on track. He’s lowered his ERA from a season-high of 4.08 to his current season-low of 2.72 after chucking five shutout innings at No. 4 Texas Tech in relief on Friday, and has yielded just one earned run in the month of April.
Short hops
At the beginning of the 2021 season, Mikey Kluska was forced into the starting role at shortstop due to the season-ending injury suffered by Tevin Tucker.
Kluska responded well in the first half of the season, and despite playing well on defense for most of the year, fell off at the plate in the second half — not a huge surprise given the fact that he was a true freshman facing tough Big 12 competition.
That struggle has leaked into this season, where Kluska currently holds a .204 batting average. However, he’s reversed his trend of a year ago, as he’s hitting .263 in conference play, good for fifth on the team among those with enough qualifying at-bats. He, like the other Mountaineers listed above, have fulfilled Mazey’s prediction that bats would warm up as the weather did.