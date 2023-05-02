GRANVILLE — West Virginia’s last home game at Monongalia County Ballpark ended without much drama.
The Mountaineers were ahead of Penn State 14-2 when Carlson Reed came to the mound in the top of the ninth.
The hard-throwing righty has been WVU’s go-to guy late in games, so there shouldn’t be any issues, right?
Well, Reed had to battle some distractions behind home plate — fans both young and old removing their shirts as they cheered on the home team — but he ended the game with a walk and three strikeouts in the final inning.
It’s just part of the fun the Mountaineers and fans have been having this season at Monongalia County Ballpark, where they’ve compiled a 13-4 record and have already set attendance records leading into Wednesday’s Backyard Brawl rivalry game against Pitt.
“Poor Carlson Reed trying to pitch that last inning with all the distractions going on behind home plate,” 11th-year coach Randy Mazey said after the win over the Nittany Lions.
“That’s hard to play like that with that going on, but it’s just fun. That’s all it is. It’s fun to win; it’s fun for people to come to the games and cheer for our guys. There’s no other way to put it. It’s just enjoyable to come to the ballpark every time we play.”
WVU is 33-11 this season and leads the Big 12 with an 11-4 record. The Mountaineers — winners of eight consecutive games after sweeping Baylor in Waco, Texas, last weekend — have climbed to No. 12 in the D1Baseball Top 25, No. 11 in the Baseball America Top 25, No. 17 in Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s NCAA Division I Baseball Poll and No. 14 in the USA Today Sports baseball coaches poll. WVU entered the week with the nations’ 16th-best RPI.
It’s led to an increased excitement around Morgantown for the Mountaineers.
WVU had a combined announced attendance of 9,152 in its most recent home Big 12 series — a sweep of TCU — to set a program record for attendance in a home series. The Mountaineers followed that by bringing in 3,475 fans to Monongalia County Ballpark — which has been the team’s home since 2015 and has a listed capacity of 3,500 — for the midweek rout of Penn State.
“I think it makes us play better,” WVU first baseman Grant Hussey said. “When you pack the stands, you want to play better for everybody. Having that support behind you also whenever you’re doing good or doing bad, it really shows.”
Prior to this season, WVU had 12 home games — 11 at Monongalia County Ballpark — with announced attendances of more than 3,000. The Mountaineers have three in their last four games.
“People are having so much fun watching West Virginia baseball right now,” Mazey said. “I can’t imagine there’s been a better time in the history of West Virginia baseball [with] the atmosphere and we’re winning games and people are having fun. It’s just been electric the last couple weeks, and just hope it continues.”
WVU hit three home runs in the win over Penn State, including grand slams from sophomore standout JJ Wetherholt and Hussey.
The Mountaineers’ team batting average of .305 is second in the Big 12 — Wetherholt and shortstop Tevin Tucker both rank in the top five individually — and the team has scored 369 runs, which also ranks second.
They’ve done it with a combination of speed and power, too. WVU is fourth in the league with 60 home runs and first with 102 stolen bases on 120 attempts. The pitching staff’s 4.20 ERA is second in the Big 12.
During the current eight-game winning streak, WVU has outscored its opponents 85-29, including a 64-17 run differential over the last five games.
“It’s a fun group to watch,” Mazey said. “I literally do nothing. I just stand there and watch our guys play.”
WVU’s top five home attendances came in 2019. The top three — 4,355 against Fordham, 4,258 against Duke and 3,788 against Texas A&M — were when the Mountaineers hosted regional games in the NCAA Tournament that year.
The first game of WVU’s series against TCU a couple of weeks ago — which included the construction of a beer cup snake in the stands and the public introduction of a celebratory home run pretzel chain in the dugout — ranked sixth all-time on that attendance list, but was bumped down a spot after the Penn State game. The Saturday game against TCU was also a top-10 home crowd for the program.
WVU posted its top overall home attendance and top average home attendance for a season last year. The Mountaineers had 2,290 fans on average and 52,671 total, according to the team’s media guide. WVU’s average home attendance in 2022 ranked 31st in Division I last season and the overall mark was 43rd, according to NCAA attendance records. The Mountaineers played fewer home games than any team above them in those NCAA records.
The Mountaineers have a total attendance of 35,623 over 17 home games this spring — an average of 2,095.5 per game. That includes a rainy, cold weekend series in early March against Minnesota that coincided with the Big 12 basketball tournament, five midweek games and a series against Kansas over Easter weekend.
WVU has 11 games remaining on its regular-season schedule, with seven at Monongalia County Ballpark. The stretch includes Wednesday’s game against Pitt, as well as three-game Big 12 series against Oklahoma and Texas Tech.
First pitch for Wednesday’s Backyard Brawl is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
“When I came here however many, however long it was ago — 100 years ago — that’s what we had in mind, that’s what the goal was when we came here, to create this atmosphere and create this type of team,” Mazey said.
“We’ve been ranked in the top 25 now, I think, for seven straight seasons at some point, which is pretty good for West Virginia baseball. We’ve been playing for, I don’t know, 130 years now, and to be in the top 25 for seven consecutive seasons is a pretty big statement.
“We’ve had some great wins here, some great sweeps in the Big 12, some walk-off wins. There’s been, in the short time in the 10 years we’ve been here, there’s been a lot to be proud of. But we haven’t been ranked in the top 10 in the last seven years, so there’s room inside of what we’re doing to even get better.
“With the support we’ve got from [athletic director] Wren Baker and the community now, I foresee us taking another step. When that happens, who knows, but I really believe that’s going to happen to this program.”