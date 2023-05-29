GRANVILLE — The West Virginia baseball team is heading to Kentucky to start the NCAA tournament.
The Mountaineers will open the event against Indiana at 7 p.m. Friday in the Lexington Regional at Kentucky Proud Park as the No. 2 seed at the site. The game will be streamed on ESPN+. Kentucky, which received the No. 12 overall seed and a host site, will open up against Ball State at noon on SECN.
“That [selection] show is a little bit different sometimes,” WVU coach Randy Mazey said at Monongalia County Ballpark after the bracket was announced. “You don’t know if you’re in or not. Sometimes you’re super nervous watching it. I kind of felt pretty good about it this time. It was a lower stress level this time. We were feeling pretty good about getting in. We knew we weren’t hosting based on the sites last night. It was just a matter of where we were going.
“Pretty cool feeling to sit there in a pretty low-stress environment.”
WVU enters the tournament with a 39-18 overall record, but struggled to close the regular season. After climbing into the top 10 in several national polls, the Mountaineers were swept in a three-game series at Texas to end the regular season and lost both games they played last week in the Big 12 Tournament at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
WVU clinched a share of the Big 12 regular-season title, along with Texas and Oklahoma State, during the final weekend of the regular season and was in position to potentially host a regional, but the five losses bumped the Mountaineers from that possibility.
“That’s why we go on the road so much when the season starts — to learn how to win on the road,” Mazey said. “Once we knew we were going on the road, it was just a matter of where.
“It’s really hard to make a regional at West Virginia. I was guilty of telling people, ‘I don’t care if they send us to Anchorage.’ We’re in the postseason, man. That’s a big deal at West Virginia. Don’t underemphasize how big a deal it is for the Mountaineers to get an at-large bid. Getting in this tournament is super, super difficult. There’s a lot of good teams that get left out. We’ve had an unbelievable season and I’m really happy for our kids.”
This year’s appearance will be WVU’s 14th in the NCAA tournament and the third under Mazey. The Mountaineers haven’t been since 2019, when they hosted games at Monongalia County Ballpark. WVU is 11-26 overall in the NCAA tournament, and has never made a super regional.
Now, the Mountaineers will open against an Indiana team that was second in the Big Ten standings behind Maryland, which WVU beat on the road in the fourth game of the season. The Hoosiers are 41-18 and have also struggled somewhat down the stretch with losses in their last two games and four of their last six entering the regional.
The Wildcats, who have the second-best RPI in the nation, enter the weekend with a 36-18 record after being shut out 4-0 by Alabama in their only game in the SEC tournament. It was their third loss in their last four games and fifth in their last seven. The stretch included series at Tennessee and against Florida.
Ball State is 36-21 and earned the MAC’s automatic qualifier by winning the league tournament.
“One thing I do know is every team in this field is capable of winning a regional,” Mazey said. “Who you play really doesn’t matter. It’s how you play. We’re as good as anybody, and if we play well, we’ll beat anybody. Our best players have to play good. It’s that simple. Our pitchers have to pitch well and our hitters have to hit well and do what we’ve done to get us to this point.”
WVU is 1-2 all time against Indiana, with the last meeting coming in 2013. In the all-time series against Kentucky, WVU is 2-11. The two programs haven’t played since 2010. The Mountaineers have two wins against Ball State in as many tries, with the last matchup taking place in 2017.
It’ll mark WVU’s first trip to Kentucky Proud Park, the Wildcats’ $49 million facility that opened in 2019. The stadium features permanent seating for nearly 2,500 fans with additional space on the grass berms to fit 5,000 fans for regular-season games, as well as space for temporary bleachers that can be installed for NCAA tournament games to push capacity over 7,000.
“The facility is awesome, I know that. The crowds should be good,” WVU second baseman JJ Wetherholt said. “There’s a lot of Kentucky fans, so I’m expecting good series between everybody. Us versus Indiana, that’s obviously our focus now, but I think it should be cool and I know that place is a good environment.”
The losers of the first-round games will play at 1 p.m. Saturday in Game 3, while the two winners will play at 7 p.m. Saturday in Game 4. On Sunday at 1 p.m. in Game 5, the winner from Game 3 will face the loser from Game 4, and at 7 p.m. that day the winner of Game 5 will face the winner of Game 4 at 7 p.m. If necessary, a Game 7 would be played Monday at 7 p.m. The television broadcast schedule outside of Friday’s games is to be determined.
“I hope all the gold and blue will show up and support us,” WVU shortstop Tevin Tucker said. “Just from playing all these road games so early, I feel like it really helped us. Going to play on the road is just like playing at home for us. We’re just used to it. I feel like that was very helpful for us to play all the road games.”
SEC schools will host in eight of the 16 regional sites. Wake Forest was the top overall seed in the tournament, followed by Florida, Arkansas, Clemson, LSU, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Stanford, Miami, Coastal Carolina, Oklahoma State, Kentucky, Auburn, Indiana State, South Carolina and Alabama. Ten SEC schools made the tournament overall — the most of any conference. SEC schools have won the last three national titles.
WVU is one of six schools from the Big 12 to make the tournament, along with Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas and Texas Tech.
The eight super regional hosts will be announced June 6 at 10 a.m., and the College World Series starts June 16 at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.