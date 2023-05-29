Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Pitt at WVU Baseball 050323

West Virginia’s Grant Hussey bats against Pitt during a nonconference baseball game at Monongalia County Ballpark. The Mountaineers are an at-large selection for the NCAA tournament and will play in the Lexington Regional starting on Friday against Indiana.

 MATT KEENAN | Pitt Athletics

GRANVILLE — The West Virginia baseball team is heading to Kentucky to start the NCAA tournament.

The Mountaineers will open the event against Indiana at 7 p.m. Friday in the Lexington Regional at Kentucky Proud Park as the No. 2 seed at the site. The game will be streamed on ESPN+. Kentucky, which received the No. 12 overall seed and a host site, will open up against Ball State at noon on SECN.

