Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Pitt at WVU Baseball 050323

West Virginia's Grant Hussey bats against Pitt on Wednesday at Monongalia County Ballpark.

 MATT KEENAN | Pitt Athletics

GRANVILLE -- The West Virginia baseball team is heading to Kentucky to start the NCAA Tournament.

The Mountaineers will open the event against Indiana at 7 p.m. Friday in the Lexington Regional at Kentucky Proud Park as the No. 2 seed at the site. The game will be streamed on ESPN+. Kentucky, which received the No. 12 overall seed and a host site, will open up against Ball State at noon on SECN.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.