GRANVILLE -- West Virginia has a new assistant baseball coach on staff.
The Mountaineers announced the hiring of Jimmy Roesinger, a longtime assistant at Air Force, on Wednesday.
“We are very excited to have Jimmy join our staff,” WVU coach Randy Mazey said in a news release. “He brings great energy and work ethic and has been very instrumental in the success of the program recently at the Air Force Academy. He has a great baseball background and I know he has the ability to make our players better. Just as importantly, he will fit in perfectly with the culture we have built for Mountaineer baseball.”
Roesinger had been on staff at Air Force since 2016 working with infielders and helping with offense and with recruiting.
He started at Air Force as a volunteer assistant from 2016-19 before being promoted leading into the 2020 season. Last season, the Falcons finished third in the Mountain West, the highest finish for the program since joining the conference. The year prior, Air Force won the Mountain West Tournament title and made the program’s first NCAA Regional appearance since 1969. Paul Skenes -- the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s MLB Draft -- played two seasons at Air Force before transferring to LSU for the 2023 season.
Roesinger has also coached at Heidelberg University, for the Wilmington Sharks, at Lincoln Trail Community College and with the Patterson Park Flyers during his career.
He played college ball at Dayton from 2008-11 and was a first-team All-Atlantic 10 player in 2009, when he hit .401 and helped the Flyers to their first A-10 regular-season title.
"I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to join the West Virginia staff,” Roesinger said in a news release. “Thank you to coach Mazey, [assistant] coach [Steve] Sabins, [assistant] coach [Jacob] Garcia and the rest of the staff for giving me this opportunity at WVU. I am beyond excited and deeply honored to join the Mountaineer family and help lead the program on another championship run.
“I am looking forward to the opportunity to work with these talented student-athletes and help them grow both as players and individuals. I want to thank the Air Force Academy for the opportunity for the last eight seasons and helping mold me into who I am as a coach today. I look forward to the next chapter and the start of the journey for the next championship run.”
The announcement is the latest in a series of coaching moves the Mountaineers have made this summer.
Assistant Mark Ginther left WVU’s staff to return to Oklahoma State as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. In mid-July, WVU announced that the 2024 season would be the final one with Mazey as coach. Mazey will then move into a senior adviser role with the program for the 2025 and 2026 seasons, while Sabins will take over coaching duties.
WVU is coming off one of its best seasons ever. The Mountaineers went 40-20, reaching the Lexington Regional of the NCAA Tournament. The Mountaineers finished in a three-way tie atop the Big 12 regular-season standings with a 15-9 record to claim a share of their first Big 12 title.