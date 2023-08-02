Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Monongalia County Ballpark
Monongalia County Ballpark

 JARED MACDONALD | HD Media

GRANVILLE -- West Virginia has a new assistant baseball coach on staff.

The Mountaineers announced the hiring of Jimmy Roesinger, a longtime assistant at Air Force, on Wednesday.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

