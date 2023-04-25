MORGANTOWN -- The No. 18 West Virginia baseball team felt it let one slip away against Penn State earlier this season in University Park, Pennsylvania, so the Mountaineers weren’t about to let it happen again when the two met up for a rematch in Morgantown.
JJ Wetherholt and Grant Hussey each hit grand slams and WVU blew out Penn State 14-2 on Tuesday at Monongalia County Ballpark.
“This was one we definitely had circled because we gave them the game at their place,” Wetherholt said. “I don’t really get mad about losing a lot, but that game I was fired up for some reason. I was embarrassed, honestly. I hated that loss so much.
“I definitely wanted to get them this time and I think a lot of the guys kind of felt that way. We had a little chip on our shoulder today. We just wanted to take it after them and this is definitely a game you could let by just because of the sweep [of TCU last weekend], but we used the last game against those guys to fire us up a little bit.”
Wetherholt, who returned to the WVU (30-11) lineup Sunday against TCU as a pinch hitter after missing five games due to injury and had four RBIs, came to the plate in the bottom of the third and drove a 1-1 pitch over the wall down the right-field line to put the Mountaineers ahead 4-0.
Penn State (23-14) got a run back the next inning with an RBI double from Grant Norris and had an opportunity at another, but after Landon Wallace misplayed a ball at the wall two batters later, he fired it home and got Norris out at the plate for the second out of the inning. Noah Short came on in relief of starter Carson Estridge and recorded the final out with his only pitch of the evening to preserve the three-run lead.
And that lead quickly grew.
WVU plated eight runs in the fourth to blow the game open. Wetherholt came to the plate to an ovation from the 3,475 in attendance with the bases loaded for the second straight inning, but settled for a sacrifice fly to the warning track in left to make it a 5-1 game.
“Normal wind conditions at this field, that would be another grand slam, but the wind -- everybody says it wasn’t blowing, and I said it was blowing straight down,” WVU coach Randy Mazey said. “When the flags are straight down, that’s the way the wind’s blowing and balls don’t carry. Off the bat, I thought it halfway had a chance.”
Caleb McNeely and Ellis Garcia each added run-scoring singles, and then it was Hussey’s turn with a full crowd on the base paths. He delivered a 1-0 fastball over the WVU Medicine sign in center field to put WVU up 12-1.
“Honestly, [Wetherholt’s grand slam] takes the pressure off of it,” Hussey said. “One in a game’s good enough. You don’t see two too often.”
It was Hussey’s second straight game with a home run, and the sixth the team had hit since the start of last weekend’s TCU series in Morgantown -- a WVU sweep of the Horned Frogs.
The Mountaineers’ new celebratory home run pretzel chain came apart in the dugout following Hussey’s homer, but he’s confident it’ll be repaired.
“Too many guys hitting home runs,” he said.
Wetherholt came close to a home run again in the fifth, and ended up with a triple off the wall in right-center. He scored when Landon Wallace slashed a single to right and finished the day 2 for 3 with five RBIs and a pair of runs scored.
Bobby Marsh hit a solo home run in the sixth for Penn State, but WVU responded with a no-doubt shot from Logan Sauve in the bottom half of the inning to cap off the scoring.
Estridge went 3 ⅔ innings in the start, allowing one run on two hits and a walk. He struck out three. After Short’s one pitch, Gavin Van Kempen threw two innings, allowing a run on a hit with three strikeouts, and Grant Siegel, Cole Fehrman and Carlson Reed each pitched a shutout inning.
Tommy Molsky took the loss for Penn State. He allowed four runs on three hits and three walks in three innings. He posted two strikeouts. The Nittany Lions used five pitchers in relief. Penn State is next scheduled to host Iowa in a three-game series this weekend.
WVU has now won five straight games and seven of the last eight leading into this weekend’s three-game series against Baylor in Waco, Texas. The Mountaineers are currently leading the Big 12 with an 8-4 record.