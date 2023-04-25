Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN -- The No. 18 West Virginia baseball team felt it let one slip away against Penn State earlier this season in University Park, Pennsylvania, so the Mountaineers weren’t about to let it happen again when the two met up for a rematch in Morgantown.

JJ Wetherholt and Grant Hussey each hit grand slams and WVU blew out Penn State 14-2 on Tuesday at Monongalia County Ballpark.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

