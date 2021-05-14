Matt McCormick went 4 for 5 with a double, a home run, and four RBIs as the West Virginia University baseball team held off Miami (Ohio) 7-6 Friday evening at Mon County Ballpark in Morgantown.
The Mountaineers improve to 19-23 on the season while Miami slips to 21-23.
WVU starter Jackson Wolfe was solid in a no-decision, allowing just two runs on six hits and striking out seven against one walk in 62/3 innings.
Austin Davis went 2 for 5 with an RBI, Nathan Blasick smacked a solo home run, and Victor Scott tallied two hits for West Virginia.
West Virginia and Miami square off again at 4 p.m. Saturday.