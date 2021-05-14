The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Matt McCormick went 4 for 5 with a double, a home run, and four RBIs as the West Virginia University baseball team held off Miami (Ohio) 7-6 Friday evening at Mon County Ballpark in Morgantown.

The Mountaineers improve to 19-23 on the season while Miami slips to 21-23.

WVU starter Jackson Wolfe was solid in a no-decision, allowing just two runs on six hits and striking out seven against one walk in 62/3 innings.

Austin Davis went 2 for 5 with an RBI, Nathan Blasick smacked a solo home run, and Victor Scott tallied two hits for West Virginia.

West Virginia and Miami square off again at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Tags