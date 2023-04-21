Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN -- Ben Hampton gave West Virginia a solid start on the mound, Landon Wallace and Sam White homered early and Carlson Reed came in to earn the save as the Mountaineers held off TCU 5-4 in the series opener Friday at Monongalia County Ballpark.

The win is WVU’s fourth in its last five games, and puts the Mountaineers two games over .500 in Big 12 play.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

