MORGANTOWN -- Ben Hampton gave West Virginia a solid start on the mound, Landon Wallace and Sam White homered early and Carlson Reed came in to earn the save as the Mountaineers held off TCU 5-4 in the series opener Friday at Monongalia County Ballpark.
The win is WVU’s fourth in its last five games, and puts the Mountaineers two games over .500 in Big 12 play.
“I just think we’re just playing our baseball,” Wallace said. “With what we have, we’re just playing baseball, because our team’s good enough to just play our game, and win our games.”
Wallace gave WVU (27-11 overall, 6-4 Big 12) a lead with a two-run, no-doubt home run in the bottom of the first, and after Karson Bowen got the Horned Frogs (22-16, 7-6) on the board with a sacrifice fly the next inning, White extended the Mountaineers’ lead with a three-run blast to right-center in the fourth.
Meanwhile, Hampton was putting a solid start together on the mound. He didn’t allow TCU to cut into WVU’s lead the next three innings, and finished with three runs allowed -- two earned -- on five hits and three walks in six innings to pick up the win. He struck out four.
TCU did get to him in his final inning with a blooper from Byrne into shallow right field that, because of the spin on the ball, took a bounce over the wall for a two-RBI ground-rule double, but Hampton got out of the inning still holding a 5-3 lead.
David Hagaman ran into trouble in the seventh and put two runners on before Reed came in with one down. The hard-throwing righty -- whose first pitch registered 96 miles per hour -- collected his first out with a pickoff of Tre Richardson at second, and after former Mountaineer Austin Davis slashed an RBI double down the right field line to make it a one-run game, Reed collected his first of four strikeouts to escape the inning with the lead.
TCU left two runners on in the eighth -- the visitors also left three on in the sixth, two on in the seventh and 10 in the game -- as WVU clung to its lead behind the support of a standing-room-only crowd at Monongalia County Ballpark. Announced attendance for Friday’s game was 3,441 -- the sixth-largest crowd in WVU’s history at the park.
“That was unbelievable, the atmosphere,” Mountaineers coach Randy Mazey said. “I’ve been telling people for years, ‘Don’t just come for entertainment purposes, come to help the Mountaineers win,’ and they dang sure did, man. I don’t know what was going on up there -- I saw cups flying and people stacking cups -- but nobody got out of hand, nobody was screaming the wrong thing. It was just a great college baseball game with a great atmosphere.”
Reed retired the side in order in the ninth -- which included getting Davis to ground to short for the final out -- to pick up the save and close out the 5-4 win in the series opener against the Big 12 foe.
“I actually told him that’s how I thought it was going to end,” Reed said. “I thought it was going to be me versus him and see what happens.”
Reed allowed two hits and two walks over 2 ⅔ scoreless innings of relief.
“Carlson’s our guy, man,” Mazey said. “He’s been our guy all season. He’s been a starter, so he can go three, four, five innings if needed, and he got better as he went. … He’s been so good this whole year and he is starting to really enjoy that moment, and that’s something that’s pretty hard to teach, to be good when the game’s on the line and one of your old buddies is at the plate.”
Kole Klecker was dealt the loss after allowing five runs on six hits and four walks in five innings. He posted four strikeouts. Hunter Hodges, Ben Abeldt and Luke Savage combined for three shutout innings of relief.
The second game of the series is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday at Monongalia County Ballpark.