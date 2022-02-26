CHARLOTTE, N.C. — West Virginia pitcher Ben Hampton turned in another excellent performance in the young Mountaineer season, allowing just one run in 52/3 innings as the Mountaineers rolled to a 9-2 win over Charlotte in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday at Hayes Stadium.
With game-time temperatures hovering just a bit short of the 50-degree mark, Hampton struck out seven against just one walk while keeping the 49ers at bay. A leadoff homer in the fourth, struck by Charlotte’s Cam Fisher, provided the home team’s only highlight through the first seven innings.
Meanwhile, West Virginia’s offense again provided plenty of support on the chill, but otherwise acceptable day for ball. The Mountaineers (5-1), for the first time this year, did not score in their opening at-bat, but corrected that shortcoming in the third when Tevin Tucker got aboard via an infield single and came around to score on an Austin Davis double into the left-center field gap to take a 1-0 lead. One out later Davis trotted home from third on a Victor Scott sacrifice fly, making the score 2-0.
The Niners (2-3) cut the deficit in half on Fisher’s blast to deep to right, which was his third on the season, but that was a close as they would get. WVU restored the lead to two in the fifth as Tucker walked, stole second and third, then raced home to score on Davis’ grounder to first, which was fielded by pitcher Cameron Hansen and flipped back to the plate. Davis slid just past the tag, eliciting some protests from the hometown fans, but the run stood.
WVU broke things open in the sixth with some timely hitting and a bout of wildness on the part of four Charlotte pitchers. Scott led off with a walk, and designated hitter Ethan Smith also walked after a Scott stolen base. One out later, Mikey Kluska drove a sharp grounder up the middle for an infield single and WVU had the bases loaded. With two out, Smith raced home on a wild pitch, pinch-hitter Kevin Dowdell coaxed WVU’s third walk of the inning to once again load the bases, Tucker drew a walk to drive in the second run of the inning and Davis stroked a two-run single to right for his third and fourth RBIs of the game, giving the Mountaineers a 7-1 lead. In all, Charlotte hurlers walked five in the inning.
Charlotte plated one run in the eighth on a David McCabe RBI single, and the Mountaineers closed out the scoring with a pair in the top of the ninth, with Scott and McGwire Holbrook each driving in a run.
Davis drove in four runs for the Mountaineers on a pair of hits and catcher Dayne Leonard also had two hits. WVU was very patient at the plate, working seven walks, and again aggressive on the bases, stealing four and taking an extra base on a fake bunt attempt.
Behind Hampton on the mound, Zach Ottinger allowed one earned run and struck out three in two innings, and Chase Smith and Tyler Strechay combined to cover the last four outs, with three coming via strikeout. Hampton got the win, his second on the season, while Hansen was tagged wit the loss
West Virginia and Charlotte completed the final game of the three-game series Saturday afternoon. West Virginia freshman right-hander Chris Sleeper (1-0, 0.00 ERA) was scheduled to start for the Mountaineers against Charlotte senior lefty Will Lancaster (1-0, 1.69).