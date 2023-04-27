MORGANTOWN -- The No. 18 West Virginia baseball team climbed back into the national rankings on Monday and enters this weekend’s three-game series at Baylor as the top team in the Big 12 standings.
Despite the success, the Mountaineers are keeping the chip on their shoulder with which they started the spring.
“You’ve got to keep reminding them,” WVU coach Randy Mazey said after his team beat TCU last weekend at Monongalia County Ballpark. “You’ve got to keep reminding people that nationally our program hasn’t got a ton of respect and we’re always picked seventh or eighth in the league in the preseason poll, no matter how good we think we are. Nationally, we’re always fighting for that respect. That serves to put a chip on their shoulder.”
The Mountaineers are 30-11 after blowing out Penn State 14-2 in a nonconference game on Tuesday at home and are 8-4 in Big 12 play after sweeping last weekend’s league series with TCU, the preseason Big 12 favorite and defending regular-season champion.
“It’s not that early in the season; we’re at the midway point,” Mazey said. “It doesn’t matter where you’re at midway during the season, but it’s better to be in first than last -- I do know that -- at this point in the season.
“If you get caught up in how good you are and what you’re doing -- overconfidence is the No. 1 reason you get complacent. We’re not going to do that.”
WVU has also taken two of three games at Kansas State and at Oklahoma State -- the latter of which was picked to finish second by league coaches in the preseason. The one team WVU hasn’t claimed a league series against so far this season is Kansas. The Mountaineers dropped the first two games at home to the Jayhawks before winning the finale on Easter.
The Mountaineers said Mazey has done a nice job keeping the team in check throughout the year.
“I think that’s all him. That guy is a genius mentally,” WVU second baseman JJ Wetherholt said. “He’s probably the best mental coach I’ve had in my life. He does a great job of reminding us.
"He can sense stuff before we even sense it, so whenever we’re feeling too good about ourselves, that’ll be the pregame speech. We could kick somebody’s butt and he’ll be like, ‘Settle down, settle down. We’ve got to worry about tomorrow. Tomorrow’s a new game and these guys can come back and punch us in the face.’ He does a great job with that."
WVU was picked to finish sixth in the preseason poll, ahead of K-State, Kansas and Baylor, and the Mountaineers didn’t have any representation on the Big 12 preseason all-conference teams.
“I feel like, as the Mountaineers, we always have a chip on our shoulder,” WVU first baseman Grant Hussey said. “We’re never the team that everybody’s scared to play or everybody picks to finish first. I feel like that constantly just has that chip on our shoulder and lets us move forward.”
It’s an edge the Mountaineers have carried since the 2022 season came to a close.
WVU went 33-22 overall last season and 14-10 in Big 12 play, but weren’t selected to participate in the NCAA Tournament.
“The fact that group didn’t let us into the postseason last year -- we remember that,” Mazey said. “We remember that. You can’t leave anything to chance. Never leave it in the hands of the judges. So long as we continue to play with a chip on our shoulder, we will keep winning some games.”
The Mountaineers are back in the national conversation, with rankings of No. 18 by D1Baseball, No. 17 by Baseball America, No. 21 by NCBWA, No. 18 by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and No. 21 in the coaches poll.
WVU has a chance to extend its lead atop the Big 12 this weekend at Baylor. The Bears are at the opposite end of the standings with a 15-26 overall record and 6-12 mark in Big 12 play.
The first game of the series is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Eastern on Friday at Baylor Ballpark in Waco, Texas.
“It’s the same thing -- our guys can’t look at records and start reading all the hype and how good we are and how great we are and we’ve done this and we’ve done that,” Mazey said after the Penn State win. “Baylor beat Texas Tech this past weekend, they beat Texas a game the week before, they won a series over Oklahoma. They’re very capable of beating us if we go down and think we’re world-beaters.
“Before every game I ask the team, ‘What is today?’ And they all say, ‘This is the biggest game of the year.’ I think we’ve captured their attention.”
Wetherholt added to BBNCSA Watch List: Wetherholt has been added to the watch list for the Bobby Bragan National Collegiate Slugger Award, given out based on performance at the plate, academics and personal integrity.
Wetherholt is second nationally with his .459 batting average, and has nine home runs, 17 doubles, 44 RBIs, 49 runs scored and 28 stolen bases. He has a 3.91 GPA.
He was one of eight added to the watch list, which now consists of 59 hitters. Finalists for the award will be announced in May and the winner will be announced in June.