GRANVILLE -- The No. 12 West Virginia baseball team knew the importance of Sunday’s game against Oklahoma at Monongalia County Ballpark after having its 10-game winning streak snapped by the Sooners the day before.
The Mountaineers didn’t let one loss turn to two -- or more -- in a row, and took down the Sooners 9-3 to claim the series. WVU continues to lead the Big 12 standings with two series to play in the regular season.
“We’re having a good year, but the biggest game is the next game,” WVU shortstop Tevin Tucker said after Sunday’s win. “We just wanted to come out with energy. We had a 10-[game] winning streak, I guess it was. Eventually it was going to end. I’d rather it end sooner than later, but we just wanted to come out here and play with energy and we knew we could take them. That’s all we wanted to do, really.”
It was not an easy bounce-back situation in the rubber match, either.
First pitch was pushed ahead two hours from the original start time, and in the third inning the game went into a delay more than three and a half hours long.
Benefitting the Mountaineers was the fact they jumped out to an early 6-0 lead by that point, and got another run in the fourth when freshman designated hitter Logan Sauve drilled a solo home run on the first pitch WVU saw in the inning.
The Mountaineers eventually closed out the 9-3 victory after falling 6-3 the day before in what WVU coach Randy Mazey referred to as “a great game to watch.” Attendance was 4,387 -- a WVU baseball home record.
WVU won the first game 9-3 and with Sunday’s victory the Mountaineers have now won four consecutive conference series. The stretch started by taking two of three against then-No. 18 Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and also contained sweeps of TCU and Baylor.
“It happens all the time,” Mazey said after Sunday’s win. “If a player has a big hitting streak and the hitting streak gets broken, a lot of times the next day they don’t get a hit because they relax when it’s over and don’t focus as much, and a lot of times if a football team’s 7-0 and lose a game to go to 7-1, they lose the next game.
"That’s really easy to do. We focused on that not happening.”
The Mountaineers are atop the Big 12 standings with a 13-5 mark in league play. They’re 36-12 overall. The only conference team to take a series against WVU this season was Kansas.
As of Monday, WVU was No. 16 in the RPI -- the highest of all league teams.
The Mountaineers are in good position with two Big 12 series remaining in the regular season. They’ll host Texas Tech this weekend at Monongalia County Ballpark before closing the regular season with three games at Texas.
Behind WVU in the league standings are Oklahoma State and Kansas State at 11-7 each. The Cowboys and Wildcats will play this weekend in Stillwater. Oklahoma State will close the regular season at Oklahoma and K-State will finish off the regular season against TCU in Manhattan, Kansas.
Texas is fourth at 12-9, and its only remaining Big 12 games are against WVU, while Texas Tech is 9-9, with a three-game stretch against Kansas remaining after facing the Mountaineers.
Oklahoma, TCU, Kansas and Baylor round out the league standings.
The Big 12 tournament is scheduled for May 24-28 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
The Mountaineers will play one more nonconference game before any of that, though. The third installment of the Backyard Brawl will take place vs. Pitt at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Panthers' Charles L. Cost Field.
WVU started its recent 10-game winning streak with a 9-4 win over the Panthers on April 19 at PNC Park in Pittsburgh and also beat Pitt 10-0 in seven innings at home May 3.
“We lost the 10-game winning streak, but it’s time to start a new one and don’t get caught up in, ‘Hey, this will be easy to do again,’” Mazey said. “You’ve got to really focus and play hard when that happens. That’s a real trap situation after you lose a streak like that, to lose two in a row.”