Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

GRANVILLE -- The No. 12 West Virginia baseball team knew the importance of Sunday’s game against Oklahoma at Monongalia County Ballpark after having its 10-game winning streak snapped by the Sooners the day before.

The Mountaineers didn’t let one loss turn to two -- or more -- in a row, and took down the Sooners 9-3 to claim the series. WVU continues to lead the Big 12 standings with two series to play in the regular season.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.