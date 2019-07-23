Fresh off a season in which the West Virginia University baseball team hosted an NCAA regional tournament for the first time in the modern era and had a player -- pitcher Alek Manoah -- picked in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft by the Toronto Blue Jays, there is more good news for the Mountaineers.
West Virginia landed the No. 21 recruiting class in the country, according to Perfect Game. That is the highest any WVU baseball recruiting class has ever been ranked.
Perfect Game re-ranked the 2019 classes based on players who signed to play professional baseball rather than go to college, and that reshuffling saw the Mountaineers move up to No. 21 overall from No. 38 in the ranking released last December. It is the first time WVU has ever been in PG's top 25 recruiting classes, with the 2018 class coming at No. 28.
Two players in the class -- left-handed pitcher Daniel Batcher and catcher/infielder Matt McCormick -- were picked in the later rounds June's MLB draft, with both electing to go to school in Morgantown rather than the minor leagues.
WVU appeared in season-ending national polls last month for the first time since 1982, finishing ranked as high as No. 19 (National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association) as well as No. 20 according to Baseball America, No. 21 according to D1Baseball.com and No. 25 according to Perfect Game.