As West Virginia’s baseball regular season came to an end a little over a week ago, it appeared the Mountaineers (33-22) were likely headed for their 14th NCAA Tournament appearance in program history.
After getting bounced from last week’s Big 12 Tournament with two straight losses, though, WVU’s NCAA hopes became bubbly.
And on Selection Monday, the Mountaineers’ bubble burst, as they were not picked to be part of the 64-team field.
In fact, according to ESPN’s bracketology, West Virginia, which held an RPI of No. 49, wasn’t even among of the first four out.
The first four out were N.C. State (36-21, No. 33 RPI), Old Dominion (41-17, No. 35 RPI), Rutgers, (44-15, No. 42 RPI) and Wofford (42-16, No. 35 RPI).
The last four in consisted of Florida State (33-23, No. 29 RPI), Grand Canyon (41-19, No 50 RPI), Liberty (37-21, No. 31 RPI) and Ole Miss (32-22, No 39 RPI).
West Virginia finished the 2022 regular season with a school-best 14-10 Big 12 Conference record. WVU was the fifth seed in last week’s league tournament. All five Big 12 team that finished above the Mountaineers received NCAA bids, including regional hosting opportunities for Texas (42-19) and Oklahoma State (39-20). Oklahoma (37-20, winner of the Big 12 Tournament), Texas Tech (37-20) and TCU (36-20) also will be participating in the NCAAs, though they will each go on the road for the regionals, which start on Friday.
WVU last played in the NCAA Tournament in 2019, when the 38-22 Mountaineers hosted a regional. The 2020 tourney was canceled because of COVID, and in 2021 West Virginia was 25-27 and didn’t gain a berth.