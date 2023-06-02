LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Mistakes were costly for West Virginia in its NCAA Tournament regional opener against Indiana.
With the help of two errors, eight walks and a pair of run-scoring wild pitches from the Mountaineers, the Hoosiers took a lead and piled on five more runs in the ninth to claim a 12-6 victory at Kentucky Proud Park. It’s the sixth-straight loss for WVU.
“It’s pretty disappointing,” WVU head coach Randy Mazey said. “We’ve been playing good baseball for a long time -- two straight years -- and we picked a bad time to break out a bad game. We just didn’t play well.”
It was a back-and-forth affair for the first five innings, before the two settled down. But by then, Indiana (42-18) held a lead it wouldn’t give up, and WVU (39-19) will now face an elimination game against Ball State at noon Saturday. Ball State lost 4-0 to Kentucky in the opener in Lexington.
"We're going to have to shake things up a little bit," Mazey said. "I've never been bit by a snake, but it sure does feel like we are right now. We just need something good to happen. I think once something good happens and we get a win, I think we'll carry the same momentum we have on the bad side right now."
The Mountaineers struck first with a solo home run from Landon Wallace in the first and the Hoosiers responded with two runs the next inning to take the lead. WVU starter Blaine Traxel gave up a leadoff walk and Indiana made it two in scoring position on a throwing error from shortstop Tevin Tucker. After another walk, Traxel struck out two batters, but couldn’t get out of the inning before Phillip Glasser hit a two-run triple through the right side.
"It's just baseball," Wallace said. "It's all I can look to. We put in hard work every day, so that's what it is."
Indiana made it 3-1 in the top of the third when Bobby Whalen hit a leadoff double and later scored on a wild pitch. The Mountaineers tied the game in the bottom half of the inning with a bases-loaded walk of Landon Wallace and a sacrifice fly hit by Caleb McNeely.
The Mountaineers took a 4-3 lead after Braden Barry led off the fourth with a triple and scored on a double steal play.
The advantage didn’t last long, however.
Indiana went ahead 6-4 by plating a trio of runs in the fifth, starting with a throwing error that brought Peter Serruto home. Devin Taylor hit a sacrifice fly to center and Whalen scored for a second time in the game on a wild pitch.
WVU got a run back in the sixth when Logan Sauve doubled home Dayne Leonard -- who led the Mountaineers offensively with his 3 for 4 day -- and the two teams each scored a run in the eighth to make it a 7-6 game heading to the ninth. Hunter Jessee brought home a run for the Hoosiers with a sacrifice fly and Sauve tallied an RBI groundout in the eighth.
"It's just a baseball thing," Mazey said. "When you play 60 games, one of them has to be the worst game of the year defensively. It's just a shame it happened tonight. Had it happened on March 6, we wouldn't be talking about it."
Indiana blew the game open in the top of the ninth with five runs. David Hagaman walked a pair of batters with one out before being replaced by Carlson Reed, who induced a groundout before Tibbitts hit a ball to right that got past McNeely and scored two runs. Mathison added an RBI single and Pyne put an exclamation mark on the win 12-6 win with a two-run homer down the left field line.
"We were really fortunate," Indiana coach Jeff Mercer said. "We took advantage of each one of their miscues. They're a great team and coach Mazey's a great coach and they're great on fundamentals.
"That was uncharacteristic, but for us, we had to capitalize. ... They can give you a window and an avenue and an opening, but your guys still have to go through and walk through the door and capitalize and we did a really good job of doing that, staying calm, staying collected in a big environment and finding a way to just be dutiful."
Traxel lasted 5⅓ innings and allowed six runs - three earned - on five hits and three walks. He had six strikeouts. Hagaman allowed three runs on a hit and three walks with two strikeouts in three innings, and Reed allowed three runs on three hits in ⅓ of an inning. Noa Short recorded the final out with a strikeout after allowing two walks.
Luke Sinnard got the start for Indiana and was effective early, racking up five strikeouts in the first two innings, but he was forced out of the game after suffering an apparent arm injury in the third. Risedorph was credited with the win after replacing Sinnard and allowing three runs on four hits and three walks in 3 ⅔ innings. He struck out two. Bothwell earned the save by allowing one run over the final 3 ⅓ innings. He had five strikeouts.
Indiana will face Kentucky at 6 p.m. Saturday in the winners’ game.