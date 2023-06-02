Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Mistakes were costly for West Virginia in its NCAA Tournament regional opener against Indiana.

With the help of two errors, eight walks and a pair of run-scoring wild pitches from the Mountaineers, the Hoosiers took a lead and piled on five more runs in the ninth to claim a 12-6 victory at Kentucky Proud Park. It’s the sixth-straight loss for WVU.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

