MORGANTOWN -- The West Virginia baseball team is ranked after a strong start to the 2023 season.

The Mountaineers came in at No. 24 in the latest Division I baseball top-25 rankings, which were released Monday.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.