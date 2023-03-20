MORGANTOWN -- The West Virginia baseball team is ranked after a strong start to the 2023 season.
The Mountaineers came in at No. 24 in the latest Division I baseball top-25 rankings, which were released Monday.
WVU is off to a 15-4 start to the spring with wins in its last nine games. The Mountaineers dominated a three-game series at UNC Greensboro over the past weekend after blowing out Appalachian State in a pair of midweek games last week. WVU swept a three-game home series against Minnesota the weekend before after starting the winning streak against Canisius on March 8.
WVU has outscored its opponents 113-23 during its current nine-game winning streak.
The Mountaineers have won 11 of their last 12 games, with a 7-3 setback at Richmond the only loss during that stretch.
WVU dropped its season-opening series at Georgia Southern 2-1, won a midweek game at then-No. 13 Maryland and took two of three games at Arizona earlier this season.
The Mountaineers are off to their best start under coach Randy Mazey and are in the poll for the first time since reaching No. 23 on March 8, 2021.
LSU is the top-ranked team in the nation, and two other teams from the Big 12 besides WVU were in the top 25 -- Texas Tech at No. 14 and Oklahoma State at No. 20.
WVU will play two midweek games against Hofstra at Monongalia Ballpark this week. The first is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.