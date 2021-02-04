West Virginia baseball coach Randy Mazey sat in his office overlooking Monongalia County Ballpark on Thursday conducting a Zoom press conference with snow plows working the field in the window over his shoulder.
Yes, in a lot of ways, it’s difficult to believe that his team’s season will begin in two weeks with a series at Georgia State.
But that is indeed the case as Mazey prepares to lead a Mountaineers squad ranked 14th in the d1baseball.com preseason poll and 21st in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association poll. Indeed, entering Mazey’s ninth season, the Mountaineers seem to finally be winning the fight for respect.
“Things have changed a little bit,” Mazey admitted. “West Virginia, always fighting for national respect, and when you get some it’s like you’ve got to reverse strategies and teach them that if you’re going to be ranked that high and people think that highly of you, then you can’t afford to ever take a day off from trying to be that good, whether it be baseball, sleep or nutrition or something like that. You’re not sneaking up on people like we used to.”
The Mountaineers were 11-5 a year ago when COVID-19 shut down the sport for the year. Eight starters are returning from that squad — 25 players overall — though sophomore pitcher Ryan Bergert and sophomore shortstop Tevin Tucker are both out for the season after undergoing surgeries.
On Wednesday, the team released its full 48-game schedule a little more than a week after announcing its conference slate, which consists of eight three-game weekend series. As in all sports scheduling, the COVID-19 pandemic presented plenty of challenges, and there will likely be more as the season gets underway.
“It was more of a scramble because the people that make those decisions, they’re focused on football up until Christmas and then they start focusing on basketball, and rightfully so, you’ve got to try and get those two right first,” Mazey said. “By the time you get around to baseball, you’re within a month of the season, so it was a lot of Zoom calls in a short period of time to try and figure out the schedule, but we eventually got it right. I think we’re in a good place with what the Big 12 has decided and I think we have a chance to hopefully get all of our games in.”
The league kicked around the idea of playing four-game sets on the weekends but eventually settled on three. However, not all leagues chose to follow suit, and the Big Ten Conference opted for league-only schedules.
Those things created some issues in terms of solidifying the nonconference portion of WVU’s schedule.
“The midweek games are obviously the toughest, because there’s only a few leagues that are playing three-game weekends — us, the ACC and the SEC are really the only three in our area to my knowledge that are playing three-game weekends,” Mazey said. “So all the other conferences that are playing four-game weekends in conference, they’re not going to play a midweek game if they’ve got four games on a weekend. Once conference [play] starts, I think the only midweek game on our schedule is Pitt [April 6] because they’re playing three-game weekends.”
But as fluid as scheduling has been, Mazey expects that there could be changes to that once the season progresses.
“We’re going to maybe hope for some cancellations early in the year and maybe the Big Ten will come to their senses and change their mind and start playing outside competition,” Mazey said. “We still reserve the right to play those games in April and May, it’s just impossible to schedule them with a team that’s playing four games. But if a team gets COVIDed out on a four-game weekend and is looking to play on a Tuesday or Wednesday, we still have plenty of options available for that and I think that’s probably going to happen.”
Also, like coaches in all sports, Mazey will continue to stress the importance of avoiding positive tests at all costs within his team. The Mountaineers are expected to be good, but as seen across sports, positive tests, quarantines and scheduling freezes can derail even the best of teams.
“I’ve said from the beginning with this team that the team with the least amount of positive tests is probably going to have a better year,” Mazey said. “If we can manage to stay clean and all the good players we feel like we have are playing all the time, then I think we have a chance to have a good year. But if we get five or six guys wiped out and have to shift positions, put guys out there that aren’t used to playing at a certain position, it could be a free-for-all.”