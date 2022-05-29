Admittedly, West Virginia’s positioning for selection to the 2022 NCAA baseball tournament has become a bit more bubbly over the past few days.
The Mountaineers’ home sweep of Kansas State to close the regular season elevated them to the low 30s in various RPI replications, which would have been more than enough to secure an NCAA bid, but WVU’s 0-2 stint in the Big 12 Championship, coupled with other results from teams around it in the rankings, have combined to drop WVU to anywhere from 10 to 13 spots in the RPI as of Saturday evening.
That decline has put the Mountaineers in the upper 40s of the RPI — a location that had them right on the cut line in the view of two different sources who provided assessments to BlueGoldNews.com on just what RPI would be necessary to get the Mountaineers in the NCAA Tournament field, which will be revealed at noon Monday on ESPN2.
At, for instance, No. 47, West Virginia was adjudged to have enough of a resume to justify selection, but it also could get squeezed out, depending on the views of the selection committee.
A pair of respected outlets have projected the Mountaineers as still in, but with final games and league titles (with attendant automatic berths) still to be determined, that’s not a sure bet. Another, Baseball America, views WVU in its First Four Out group as of Thursday night.
Bubble, bubble, toil and trouble …
While there’s no question that the RPI remains king above other ratings metrics for those selecting the NCAA baseball participants, it’s important to remember that the number there doesn’t necessarily translate from year to year. An RPI of 45 might put a team solidly in the field in one year, but not be enough to get picked in another. Thus, it’s vital to look at only this year’s results when assessing those chances, and that’s just one factor that will be evaluated in determining which teams will make the final cut.
A couple of others to look atLeague record: While there are no published standards on a minimum number of wins or winning percentage needed to get in, a mark of .500 or above plays with decent strength. WVU, at 14-10 in Big 12 play, has an advantage there over some other bubble teams, although those in the powerhouse ACC and SEC with a similar winning percentages hold the reverse edge.
Strength of schedule: In conference, West Virginia is fine, playing in the third-best league in the country to help compile an overall SOS of 42. However, its non-conference SOS of 87 isn’t quite as good, especially when compared to what it has been in previous years. Still, it’s respectable, and compares favorably with most.
Overall record: Just as the NCAA Basketball Selection Committee mostly values 20 wins as something of a cut line, a 30-win mark in baseball for at-large consideration is also considered a benchmark, although exceptions do occur.
WVU’s 32 wins are sufficient, but don’t provide a big differentiator with other schools, and it’s not a guarantee of selection.
It also must be remembered that WVU had just 31 wins in RPI calculations, as the victory over Division II University of Charleston is not included.
Good wins and bad losses: WVU was OK in the latter category, going 11-2 against teams ranked 151 and below (Quadrant 4) in the RPI. It played mostly winning baseball against Quad 2 foes (RPI 51-100) winning series agains Pitt, Charlotte, Baylor and Kansas State, and went 2-0 against Central Michigan to help compile a 13-7 mark.
Quad 1, though was more problematic, and while the results weren’t awful, the Mountaineers were 6-11 against Top 50 teams, dropping series to Texas, Oklahoma, and Texas Tech. The road series win over TCU was good, but will it be enough to sway voters?
The Dang Big 10: The Mountaineers were just 3-4 against an assemblage of five teams from that league, with wins over last place Minnesota (16-36, RPI 247), Penn State (26-29, 146) and Ohio State (21-30, 123) more than offset by losses to the Nittany Lions and Buckeyes as well as to Illinois (30-22, 78), and Michigan State (24-30, 171).
Only the Illini had a winning record in a league that ranked eighth overall in the RPI. If WVU turns a couple of those losses into wins, we’re probably not having this discussion, and the Mountaineers would be safely in.
Other teams to watch: Pending the results of championship finales Sunday, schools such as Alabama, Clemson, Louisiana, Mississippi, Old Dominion, UTSA, Dallas Baptist and Kentucky are all in contention, to varying degrees, for at-large bids. Some are also still alive for their automatic berths, so West Virginia will be watching the outcome of contests involving those teams before tuning in to ESPN2 learn their fate at noon Monday.