The No. 14-ranked West Virginia University baseball team opens its 2021 season with a four-game series this weekend at Georgia State in Atlanta.
First pitch of Friday’s season opener at the GSU Baseball Complex is set for 2 p.m., while Saturday’s doubleheader will begin at 1 p.m. and the series finale on Sunday is set for a noon start.
Senior left-handed pitcher Jackson Wolf (3-1, 1.05 ERA in 2020) is set to make his second consecutive Opening Day start for WVU on Friday. Wolf, a 2021 Preseason All-Big 12 selection, was named a Preseason All-America third-team honoree by the National College Baseball Writers Association on Wednesday.
On Saturday, West Virginia gives the ball to Jake Carr (2-1, 1.52 ERA in 2020), a sophomore left-hander from St. Albans, for the first game of the doubleheader and junior left-hander Adam Tulloch is scheduled to start the nightcap.
Sunday’s contest will feature sophomore right-hander Tyler Strechay (2-1, 3.07 ERA in 2020) for WVU.
WVU and Georgia State have only previously met one time. The Mountaineers defeated GSU 8-2 on Feb. 16, 2019, in Atlanta.
The Mountaineers have received plenty of national attention heading into the new season. WVU was slotted at No. 14 in D1Baseball.com’s Preseason Top 25, marking the highest preseason ranking in program history. West Virginia was also listed at No. 21 in the NCBWA’s Preseason Top 35 and No. 22 in the USA Today Coaches Preseason Poll, the first time it ever appeared in the longtime poll’s preseason listing.
Ninth-year Mountaineer coach Randy Mazey’s squad returns 25 players from last season’s 11-5 club, which posted the program’s best 16-game start since 2009, before the season was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mountaineers also welcome 12 newcomers to the team in 2021.
A trio of Mountaineers appeared on the Preseason All-Big 12 Team, as senior infielder Tyler Doanes and senior catcher/designated hitter Paul McIntosh joined Wolf on the squad. WVU was picked to finish sixth in the conference’s preseason coaches poll.
Carr and sophomore catcher/infielder Matt McCormick also return after earning Freshman All-America honors by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper last season. It marked the first time two Mountaineers received the honor in the same season since 2016.
Georgia State is led by second-year coach Brad Stromdahl, who holds a 9-7 mark with the Panthers. Prior to his time at GSU, Stromdahl had a successful seven-season run at Georgia-Gwinnett, where his teams went 328-104.
The Panthers, who went 8-3 at home last season, were selected to finish sixth in the Sun Belt East Division in the league’s preseason poll. GSU is led by Preseason All-Sun Belt honoree Elian Merejo, a senior catcher who hit .407 with five home runs and 13 RBIs last spring. Merejo is one of five returning Panthers to hit .300 or better last season.
On the mound, GSU returns all seven pitchers who started at least one game in 2020.
n D1 Baseball has projected WVU as a No. 2 seed in a regional hosted by Virginia in its predicted field of 64 teams to make the NCAA postseason. WVU is one of six Big 12 teams picked to make the postseason, including three (Texas Tech, TCU and Texas) that were identified as potential regional hosts.