The West Virginia baseball team opened its series at Oklahoma State with a victory.
JJ Wetherholt hit a leadoff home run and the Mountaineers kept going on the way to a 6-3 win over the Cowboys on Friday at O’Brate Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Wetherholt finished the day 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored for WVU (24-10 overall, 4-3 Big 12), and Dayne Leonard added a 3-for-5 day with two runs driven in.
Ben Hampton gave the Mountaineers a quality start and picked up the win with six innings on the mound. He allowed three runs on six hits and three walks, striking out three in the process. Carlson Reed threw three scoreless innings to earn the save.
Juaron Watts-Brown was handed the loss after allowing three runs on five hits, six walks and a hit batter in four innings for Oklahoma State (23-12, 7-6). He struck out 10 batters. Evan O’Toole allowed a pair of runs in 2⅔ innings and Brian Hendry allowed a run in 2⅓ innings on the mound.
WVU jumped out to an early lead with Wetherholt’s homer and the Mountaineers added another run in the first when Grant Hussey was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. WVU scored another run the next inning with an RBI single from Landon Wallace to make it 3-0.
Oklahoma State got on the board with Carson Benge’s solo shot to left, but WVU got the run back in the fifth with a run-scoring single from Leonard.
The Cowboys made it a 4-3 game with an RBI groundout from Chase Adkison and an RBI single from Zach Ehrhard in the fifth, but the Mountaineers added insurance in the seventh with Leonard’s second RBI single and in the ninth with a single from Caleb McNeely that drove home Sam White before Reed closed out the victory.
The second game of the series is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday.