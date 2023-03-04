West Virginia picked up two wins Saturday in Virginia.
The Mountaineers took down VCU 8-5 and Canisius 3-2 at The Diamond in Richmond.
“Any time you can win both ends of a doubleheader, it’s a good day,” WVU coach Randy Mazey said in a news release. “The starting pitching was great again. If they continue to do that, we’ll be in every game. We had a lot of clutch two-out hits today, which was huge. Guys stepped up when we needed them to.”
WVU (6-3) scored three runs in the third and three in the fourth to take a lead on VCU (2-7) before tallying two more in the top of the ninth as insurance in the victory to open the day. Dayne Leonard posted a four-RBI game with a three-run homer, and JJ Wetherholt and Ellis Garcia both added two RBIs in the win.
Blaine Traxel threw his second complete game this season, settling in after allowing three runs in the first -- one unearned -- and one in the second and one in the third. He surrendered seven hits and a walk with 10 strikeouts in the victory.
In addition to the unearned run to open the scoring, Brandon Eike had an RBI double and Logan Amiss scored a run on a groundout to second to put VCU up in the opening frame. William Bean had a sacrifice fly in the second and, after Leonard was hit by a pitch in the top of the third to bring home the Mountaineers' first run, Garcia hit a two-run single to right to make it 4-3.
Will Carlone hit a solo shot in the bottom of the inning to give VCU a two-run lead, which was quickly erased with Leonard’s three-run home run.
Wetherholt added a two-run homer to right in the top of the ninth to put an exclamation mark on WVU’s first win of the day.
Ben Hampton followed with another solid start on the mound to lead WVU over Canisius 3-2. He allowed one run one eight hits and a walk over 7 2-3 innings in the no-decision. He struck out seven.
David Hagaman allowed an unearned run as part of Canisius’ two-run eighth, but Aidan Major, Noah Short and Carlson Reed provided relief to close out the win. Major was credited with the win and Reed picked up the save.
WVU jumped ahead early with a run-scoring double from Landon Wallace in the second and added to its lead with an RBI single from Wetherholt in the fifth.
Josh Niles singled home the first run for Canisius (2-4) with two down in the top of the eighth and later scored on a wild pitch to knot things up 2-all, but the Mountaineers went ahead with an unearned run on a ball hit by Leonard in the bottom of the inning and held on for the 3-2 win.
WVU is scheduled to play Richmond at noon Sunday at Pitt Field in Richmond.