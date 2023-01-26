MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia was picked to finish sixth in the Big 12 baseball preseason coaches poll, which was released Thursday.
The poll was voted on by the league’s nine head coaches, and coaches were not permitted to vote for their own team.
WVU received 28 points in the poll.
WVU went 33-22 overall last season and 14-10 in Big 12 play. The Mountaineers lost to Oklahoma and Kansas State in the two games they played in the Big 12 Tournament. West Virginia has finished higher than its preseason ranking six times in nine seasons in the Big 12.
TCU has claimed back-to-back regular-season titles and was picked as the league favorite. The Horned Frogs received five first-place votes.
Two points behind TCU in the poll was Oklahoma State. The Cowboys received the other four first-place votes. It is the fourth time in league history that the top two finishers in the poll were separated by two or fewer points.
Texas Tech, Texas and Oklahoma -- the 2022 conference tournament winner -- were picked ahead of WVU at third, fourth and fifth, respectively. The Sooners fell to Ole Miss in last year’s Men’s College World Series finals. The top five teams in the poll qualified for the NCAA Tournament last year and reached at least the regional championship.
Kansas State, Kansas and Baylor were picked behind WVU in the poll.
The Mountaineers did not have any players selected for the Preseason All-Big 12 Team, which was also voted on by the league’s coaches and was released Wednesday. TCU’s Brayden Taylor was selected as the Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year, Oklahoma State’s Juaron Watts-Brown was picked as both the Preseason Pitcher and Newcomer of the Year and TCU’s Anthony Silva was named Preseason Freshman of the Year.
WVU is scheduled to open the season Feb. 17 at Georgia Southern. The Mountaineers are set to play a three-game series against the Eagles in Statesboro, Georgia. WVU’s first game at Monongalia County Ballpark is set for March 8 against Canisius.