The West Virginia baseball team was ranked sixth in the preseason Big 12 Conference poll released on Thursday. The poll is voted on by the league’s coaches.
Texas Tech was picked to win the league for the fourth straight season, garnering seven of nine first-place votes (Iowa State does not have a baseball team).
Both TCU and Texas received one first-place vote and came in at second and third, respectively. Oklahoma State was fourth and Oklahoma fifth with the Sooners receiving 31 total points, two more than the Mountaineers’ 29.
West Virginia was ranked 14th in the d1baseball.com preseason national poll.
Big 12 Conference preseason poll
(First place votes in parentheses)
Rank School Points
1. Texas Tech (7) 63
2. TCU (1) 52
3. Texas (1) 46
4. Oklahoma State 42
5. Oklahoma 31
6. West Virginia 29
7. Kansas State 28
8. Baylor 25
9. Kansas 8