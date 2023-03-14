Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia baseball team throttled Appalachian State 18-1 on Tuesday at L.P. Frans Stadium in Hickory, North Carolina, for its fifth straight win.

The Mountaineers allowed their only run in the second inning, before scoring 18 unanswered to pull away for the blowout victory in the first of two midweek games in North Carolina.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.