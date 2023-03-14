The West Virginia baseball team throttled Appalachian State 18-1 on Tuesday at L.P. Frans Stadium in Hickory, North Carolina, for its fifth straight win.
The Mountaineers allowed their only run in the second inning, before scoring 18 unanswered to pull away for the blowout victory in the first of two midweek games in North Carolina.
JJ Wetherholt had another massive day for WVU (11-4). The sophomore shortstop went 5 for 6 with two doubles, six RBIs and two runs scored. He also stole two bases.
Ellis Garcia tacked on four RBIs in his 3-for-5 day, and Tevin Tucker, Grant Hussey, Caleb McNeely and Dayne Leonard each drove home a pair of runs for the visiting Mountaineers.
Aidan Major got the midweek start, allowing the lone run Appalachian State (8-6) scored. He didn’t allow a hit but walked two and struck out five over four innings. Carson Estridge was credited with the win after allowing three hits and striking out three in 1⅓ innings.
Cole Fehrman, Maxx Yehl, Kevin Dowdell and Will Watson all made relief appearances without allowing any hits or runs.
Trey Tujetsch took the loss for Appalachian State, allowing four runs -- three earned -- on four hits and a walk in three innings. He had two strikeouts. Skylar Brooks, Jake Beaty, Seth Whitley and Jordan Fisher all made relief appearances and struggled to slow WVU’s red-hot offense.
Rogers brought home the first run of the game in the bottom of the second on a ball hit to first, but that’s where the Appalachian State offense stopped.
Tucker tallied the first WVU run with a fielder’s choice and Wetherholt followed with an RBI single, and Leonard and McNeely added sacrifice flies as part of a four-run third inning.
WVU tacked on four runs in the fourth, three in the fifth, one in the sixth, four in the seventh and two in the ninth for the 18-1 win.
The two teams will play again Wednesday at Beaver Field at Jim and Bettie Smith Stadium in Boone, North Carolina. First pitch is set for 3 p.m.