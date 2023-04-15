Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia baseball team scored four runs in the eighth inning to beat No. 18 Oklahoma State 9-5 on Saturday at O’Brate Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and claim a series victory over the Cowboys.

WVU (25-10 overall, 5-3 Big 12), which beat Oklahoma State (23-13, 7-7) 6-3 in the series opener Friday, overcame an early deficit in the second game by outscoring the Cowboys 7-1 over the final five innings with the help of a solid relief effort from Aidan Major.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

