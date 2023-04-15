The West Virginia baseball team scored four runs in the eighth inning to beat No. 18 Oklahoma State 9-5 on Saturday at O’Brate Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and claim a series victory over the Cowboys.
WVU (25-10 overall, 5-3 Big 12), which beat Oklahoma State (23-13, 7-7) 6-3 in the series opener Friday, overcame an early deficit in the second game by outscoring the Cowboys 7-1 over the final five innings with the help of a solid relief effort from Aidan Major.
Major picked up the win after allowing just one run in 5⅓ innings on the mound. He allowed two hits and struck out eight batters.
Blaine Traxel started and lasted 3⅔ innings. He allowed four runs -- two earned -- on five hits and five walks. He struck out five.
Landon Wallace highlighted WVU’s offensive effort, going 2 for 4 with a home run, four RBIs and a run scored. Braden Barry -- hitting leadoff with JJ Wetherholt listed as day-to-day after suffering an injury in Friday’s game -- was 2 for 4 with three runs scored, and Tevin Tucker went 3 for 3 from the nine-spot in the lineup.
Oklahoma State plated two runs in the first inning on a WVU error, and after the Mountaineers tied it in the third with a sacrifice fly from Dayne Leonard and a run scored on a balk, the Cowboys pulled back ahead with RBI doubles from Marcus Brown and Roc Riggio in the fourth.
WVU took its first lead of the game with a three-run fifth inning. Wallace singled home the first run and the Mountaineers tied the game when Tucker scored on a groundout from Leonard. Caleb McNeely’s single to right put WVU ahead 5-4.
Oklahoma State evened the game with a run-scoring single from Nolan Schubart in the seventh, but WVU exploded for four runs with two outs the next inning.
The Mountaineers took the lead when pinch runner Evan Smith scored on an error off a ball hit by Barry to the right side of the infield and Wallace added some insurance with his three-run homer to right before Major retired the final six batters he faced.
Ben Abram started on the mound for the Cowboys and allowed five runs on six hits and three walks in four innings. He posted three strikeouts. Isaac Stebens was dealt the loss after allowing four runs on four hits, three walks and a hit batter over the final five innings. Stebens finished with five strikeouts.
The final game of the series is set for 1 p.m. Sunday.