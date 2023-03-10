The West Virginia baseball team got off to a rocky start in its three-game series with Minnesota, but the Mountaineers finished the opener Friday at Monongalia County Ballpark strong and beat the Golden Gophers 15-7.
WVU got down 4-0 early before rallying past Minnesota with three runs in the fourth, four runs in the fifth and five runs in the sixth.
JJ Wetherholt again highlighted the offensive effort for WVU (8-4). He went 2 for 5 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored. Braden Barry and Tevin Tucker also posted multi-RBI days with two each, while Kevin Dowdell, Skylar King, Grant Hussey and Nick Barone each drove in a run.
Ben Hampton got the start on the bump, allowing five runs on 10 hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out two. Robby Porco was credited with the win after allowing one unearned run, one hit and two walks with five strikeouts over four innings. Jake Carr allowed a run on two hits and a walk in an inning. He struck out two.
Brady Counsell and Sam Hunt each had two-RBI days for the Golden Gophers (2-12), and Ike Mezzenga, Jake Perry and Drew Berkland drove in a run apiece.
Tucker Novotny allowed five runs -- three earned -- on four hits and five walks with a strikeout over four innings, and Caden Capomaccio was given the loss after allowing eight runs - six earned - on five hits and two walks. He posted two strikeouts in 1 1-3 innings. Noah Rooney and Noah DeLuga each allowed an earned run in two thirds of an inning and two innings of relief, respectively.
Minnesota got on the board in the first with Hunt’s sacrifice fly and added to the lead the next inning with another sacrifice fly -- this time from Berkland -- and a two-run double from Counsell.
WVU cut the deficit in half with run-scoring groundouts on balls hit by Hussey and King in the bottom half of the frame, but in the fifth Minnesota made it 5-2 with a single down the third base line by Mezzenga that scored Berkland.
From there, the Mountaineers rallied ahead, scoring 12 runs over the middle three innings, highlighted by Barry’s two doubles, plus Wetherholt’s two-run, fifth-inning homer to left and his two-run triple to right-center in the sixth.
Minnesota added runs in the eighth and ninth on a groundout from Perry and a single from Hunt, and WVU tacked one on with Barone’s fielder’s choice in the eighth inning of the 15-7 victory.
The second game of the series is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Saturday.