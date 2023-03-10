Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia baseball team got off to a rocky start in its three-game series with Minnesota, but the Mountaineers finished the opener Friday at Monongalia County Ballpark strong and beat the Golden Gophers 15-7.

WVU got down 4-0 early before rallying past Minnesota with three runs in the fourth, four runs in the fifth and five runs in the sixth.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

