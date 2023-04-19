Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

WVU sports web.jpg

PITTSBURGH -- The West Virginia baseball team overcame an early deficit, scored nine unanswered runs and beat Backyard Brawl rival Pittsburgh 9-4 on Wednesday at PNC Park.

The Mountaineers -- the home team in the neutral-site game -- got down 4-0 by the middle of the third, but took the lead with five runs in the bottom half of the inning on the way to the five-run victory.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.