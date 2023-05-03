GRANVILLE -- The No. 12 West Virginia baseball team picked up its second win over Backyard Brawl rival Pitt in as many chances this season on Wednesday.
The Mountaineers run-ruled the Panthers 10-0 in seven innings in front of a regular-season program-record 4,070 fans at Monongalia County Ballpark for their ninth consecutive victory.
WVU (34-11) started the current winning streak by rallying from a 4-0 deficit against Pitt (20-22) to beat the Panthers 9-4 at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on April 19.
“We literally did not give up an at-bat the entire day today," WVU coach Randy Mazey said. "Our guys were ready to play, ready to make this whole community proud of what we’re doing, and I think the young guys are starting to figure out what the Pitt series means to the people in this community.”
The Mountaineers jumped ahead early this time around and pulled away with the help of a solid start from freshman pitcher Carson Estridge, who ran into trouble early in the first meeting in what was his first collegiate start. He went just 2 ⅓ innings that day.
On Wednesday, he gave the Mountaineers four shutout innings, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out seven to earn the win. Gavin Van Kempen provided three shutout innings of relief with one hit and one walk allowed. Van Kempen posted three strikeouts.
“It felt awesome,” Estridge said. “Coming back from the original outing, I still had a lot of strikeouts out of seven [outs], but it feels really good to come out here and kind of do my thing and be able to get those seven strikeouts without much hits.”
JJ Wetherholt continued his monster spring with a 3-for-4 day at the plate, which included a three-run homer and three runs scored. Landon Wallace also had a three-hit, three-RBI day for the Mountaineers, and Braden Barry had two hits and drove in two runs from the cleanup spot in the lineup.
Erubiel Candelario took the loss for Pitt, allowing four runs on five hits and a walk in 2 ⅔ innings. He struck out four. Matthew Fernandez allowed three runs in 1 ⅓ innings, Jonathan Bautista surrendered two in ⅔ innings and Ethan Firoved allowed one in one-third of an inning.
Wallace broke open the scoring with an RBI single in the first and Caleb McNeely made it a 2-0 lead the following inning by hitting a line-drive home run into the visitors’ bullpen in left field.
The Mountaineers tacked on two more in the third with Wallace’s second run-scoring single and an RBI groundout from Barry.
Wetherholt’s three-run homer -- his team-leading 12th of the season -- came in the fourth on an 0-1 pitch and put WVU up 7-0.
“Usually my approach is I want to hit the fastball to left and hopefully I can speed my swing up and pull the breaking balls,” Wetherholt said. “I really got my swing off on that [first-pitch] slider, so I thought he probably wouldn’t go back to that. I just slowed myself down and got to my approach, which is left-center field with the heater, and it was a pitch on the outer half of the plate and I did exactly what I was thinking.”
After the Mountaineers were held scoreless for their only trip to the plate in the fifth, Wallace tallied his third RBI single in the sixth, followed by one from Barry.
The teams had agreed to a run rule being put in place before the start because of rainy conditions, and Ellis Garcia ended the 10-0 win with an RBI double down the left-field line that scored McNeely in the seventh.
The weather didn’t keep the WVU faithful away. The 4,070 announced attendance is the third-largest home crowd in program history and largest for a regular-season game. The top two -- 4,355 against Fordham and 4,258 against Duke -- came when WVU hosted NCAA Tournament regional games in 2019.
“Having 4,000 people at every game is just even more motivation to give it 100%, play for everyone and just have fun out there,” Barry said. “You see all the people having fun up in the stands. You have to have fun, too, while you’re playing. It’s definitely different from the past few years. It’s awesome seeing these crowds, and hopefully we can keep it going and break that record soon.”
The Mountaineers will remain home for their next three games. WVU will try to extend its lead in the Big 12 standings in this weekend’s three-game series against Oklahoma at Monongalia County Ballpark.
While WVU has already claimed the season series in the Backyard Brawl, the two teams will meet again next Wednesday at Charles L. Cost Field in Pittsburgh.