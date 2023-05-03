Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

GRANVILLE -- The No. 12 West Virginia baseball team picked up its second win over Backyard Brawl rival Pitt in as many chances this season on Wednesday.

The Mountaineers run-ruled the Panthers 10-0 in seven innings in front of a regular-season program-record 4,070 fans at Monongalia County Ballpark for their ninth consecutive victory.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.