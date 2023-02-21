West Virginia’s bats stayed hot for a mid-week trip to College Park, Maryland.
The Mountaineers put up five runs in the first inning and beat Maryland 8-6 on Tuesday at Bob “Turtle” Smith Stadium after blowing out Georgia Southern on Sunday in the finale of a three-game, season-opening series.
Logan Sauve, Ellis Garcia, Caleb McNeely and JJ Wetherholt each posted two-hit days for WVU (2-2). Sauve drove in three of the Mountaineers’ eight runs, McNeely had two RBIs and Braden Barry, Sam White and Tevin Tucker each drove in one. White and Tucker did it via solo home runs.
Robby Porco picked up the win, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks in five innings. He had three strikeouts.
Aidan Major allowed three runs on five hits with a strikeout in an inning before being replaced by David Hagaman, who threw two scoreless innings. Hagaman allowed a hit and a walk and recorded two strikeouts.
Keegan Allen collected the save, allowing one run on two hits with a strikeout in an inning of work.
Nick Lorusso and Elijah Lambros led Maryland’s (2-2) offense with two RBIs each. Lorusso and Luke Shliger had three-hit days for the Terrapins. Shliger and Lambros each homered in the loss.
Ryan Van Buren took the loss, allowing five runs — four earned — on three hits and two walks in two-thirds of an inning. Maryland used six other pitchers in the loss, holding WVU to three runs after the five-run first.
McNeely got WVU on the board with a two-run double to left and Sauve tacked on two more with a one-out single up the middle. Barry later walked in Sauve with two down to put the Mountaineers up 5-0.
WVU added a run in each of the next two innings. Sauve picked up an RBI on a fielder’s choice and White hit his first career homer to make it a 7-0 game.
Maryland got a pair of runs back in the third with a two-run double from Lorusso, and the game remained 7-2 until the top of the seventh, when Tucker hit a solo shot to lead off the inning.
The Terrapins made it 8-5 in the seventh with a two-run homer from Lambros and a solo shot from Shliger.
Maryland scored a run with two-out single from Kevin Keister in the bottom of the ninth, but Allen forced a groundout to end the game, 8-6.
WVU will next head to Tucson, Arizona, for a three-game weekend series against Arizona, which will start with an 8 p.m. ET game Friday.