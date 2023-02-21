Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

WVU sports web.jpg

West Virginia’s bats stayed hot for a mid-week trip to College Park, Maryland.

The Mountaineers put up five runs in the first inning and beat Maryland 8-6 on Tuesday at Bob “Turtle” Smith Stadium after blowing out Georgia Southern on Sunday in the finale of a three-game, season-opening series.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow

@JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Tags