Ben Hampton

West Virginia's Ben Hampton delivers a pitch against Texas on May 7, 2022, at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown.

 DAVID PENNOCK

MORGANTOWN -- The West Virginia baseball team will get used to life on the road the next few weeks.

The Mountaineers are scheduled to play their first 11 games away from Monongalia County Ballpark, starting with a three-game series against Georgia Southern at J.I. Clements Stadium in Statesboro, Georgia this weekend. The first game is slated to start at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.