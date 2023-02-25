West Virginia stole an extra-inning win in the first game of its road trip to Arizona.
JJ Wetherholt stole home to give the Mountaineers a 6-5 lead in the top of the 11th inning and WVU held on for a one-run victory over Arizona on Friday at Hi Corbett Field in Tucson, Arizona.
Wetherholt doubled to right to lead off the eleventh and later stole third after Dayne Leonard popped out to second. Caleb McNeely struck out, and with Logan Sauve down 0-2, Wetherholt headed for home. The delivery to the plate missed the mark as the sophomore dove head-first to the plate for the 6-5 advantage.
Garen Caulfield hit a one-out single in the bottom half of the inning and, after Carlson Reed recorded a strikeout for the second out, Caulfield stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error. Reed got Mac Bingham to pop out to third to end the game and give the Mountaineers their third straight victory.
Braden Barry and Wetherholt each drove in a pair of runs for WVU (3-2). Wetherholt’s big day included three hits - a homer and two doubles - and two runs scored. Leonard also had a three-hit day, Sam White went 4 for 5 with a double and run scored and Ellis Garcia had two hits, an RBI and a run scored in the win.
Ben Hampton produced a solid start on the mound for WVU, allowing three runs on nine hits and a walk with four strikeouts in 6.2 innings. Aidan Major allowed two runs in a third of an inning, and Noah Short, David Hagaman, Kevin Dowdell, Keegan Allen and Carlson Reed provided four scoreless innings of relief.
McClaughry had a three-hit day for Arizona (3-2), while Chase Davis drove in two runs and Kiko Romero, Tommy Splaine and Mason White each recorded an RBI.
TJ Nichols allowed four runs on nine hits and a walk in 5.2 innings. He had six strikeouts in the start. Casey Hintz allowed a run on two hits and a walk with one strikeout in 1.2 innings, and Dawson Netz and Chris Barraza combined for 2.2 scoreless innings of relief. Trevor Long allowed the go-ahead run in the top of the 11th - he allowed one hit and struck out two in the loss.
Arizona jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first with an RBI double to right from Davis and another double from Romero, but WVU tied things up with Wetherholt’s two-run homer in the third. The Wildcats ended the inning ahead, however, with another run-scoring double - this time from Splaine.
Barry gave the Mountaineers their first lead in their trip to the Grand Canyon State with a two-run single to left in the top of the sixth, and WVU made it a 5-3 game when Garcia scored Leonard with a ground out to second.
Arizona scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth to tie the game 5-5. White hit a sacrifice fly to left and Davis walked in the tying run with two down to even things up and eventually send the game to extra innings, where WVU took the lead with Wetherholt’s steal of home and eventually held on for the 6-5 win.
The two teams will continue the three-game series Saturday at 5 p.m. ET.