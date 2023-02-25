Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

WVU sports web.jpg

West Virginia stole an extra-inning win in the first game of its road trip to Arizona.

JJ Wetherholt stole home to give the Mountaineers a 6-5 lead in the top of the 11th inning and WVU held on for a one-run victory over Arizona on Friday at Hi Corbett Field in Tucson, Arizona.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

