The 2023 regular season didn’t end the way the No. 6 West Virginia baseball team had hoped, though it came with at least a share of some hardware.
Texas closed out a sweep of the Mountaineers with a 7-3 win on Saturday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas.
WVU (39-16 overall, 15-9 Big 12) entered the series needing one win over Texas (38-18, 15-9) or an Oklahoma State loss to Oklahoma in the final weekend of the regular season to claim at least a share of the Big 12 title, and the Mountaineers got that with the Sooners’ win Friday night.
With the sweep, Texas claimed a share of the title and Oklahoma State had a shot to finish tied atop the standings by clinching the series against Oklahoma in Saturday's series finale. That game did not end before press time.
The Mountaineers had struggled early in the first two games with the Longhorns -- a 12-2 loss in Thursday’s opener and a 10-4 decision Friday -- and that trend continued in their final game before the upcoming conference tournament.
Texas tallied four runs in the first inning and never looked back on the way to the 7-3 win.
Dylan Campbell opened the scoring with a run-scoring ground-rule double to right-center, Garret Guillemette added a run with a sacrifice fly and Jalin Flores drove home two more with a single to left-center to put the Longhorns up 4-0 after an inning.
WVU starter Ben Hampton was pulled after just a third of an inning. He allowed four runs on three hits and two walks in the loss. Aidan Major allowed a pair of runs on six hits in 2 ⅔ innings with two strikeouts, and David Hagaman provided some stability with three shutout innings. Carlson Reed pitched the final two innings for the Mountaineers, allowing a run.
While the Mountaineers settled in on the mound somewhat after the rough start, Texas’ pitching staff held their offense in check. Tanner Witt got the start and held the Mountaineers scoreless through the first three innings to pick up the win. David Shaw allowed a run in two innings and Travis Sthele allowed two runs in 1⅓ innings.
Zane Morehouse, Kobe Minchey and Charlie Hurley -- who was credited with the save -- shut down WVU from there.
Texas tacked on a run in both the second and third innings with a run-scoring single from Peyton Powell and a solo homer from Flores, before WVU got on the board with Braden Barry’s solo shot in the fourth.
Sam White made it a three-run game with a two-run homer in the seventh, but the Mountaineers got no closer.
Texas added a run on a single from Guillemette in the eighth before closing out the 7-3 victory.
The Big 12 Tournament will begin Wednesday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Matchups and game times were not immediately available Saturday.