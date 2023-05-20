Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

WVU sports web.jpg

The 2023 regular season didn’t end the way the No. 6 West Virginia baseball team had hoped, though it came with at least a share of some hardware.

Texas closed out a sweep of the Mountaineers with a 7-3 win on Saturday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.