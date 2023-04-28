Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

WVU sports web.jpg

The No. 18 West Virginia baseball team scored two runs in the eighth inning to beat Baylor 5-4 in the series opener Friday at Baylor Ballpark in Waco, Texas.

The win is the sixth straight for the Big 12-leading Mountaineers and the eighth in the last ninth games.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

