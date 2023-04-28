The No. 18 West Virginia baseball team scored two runs in the eighth inning to beat Baylor 5-4 in the series opener Friday at Baylor Ballpark in Waco, Texas.
The win is the sixth straight for the Big 12-leading Mountaineers and the eighth in the last ninth games.
WVU (31-11 overall, 9-4 Big 12) took the lead in the top of the eighth with a two-run double down the right field line from Evan Smith, and from there the Mountaineers' bullpen capped off a strong performance in the three-game series opener.
Ben Hampton pitched the first six innings, allowing four runs on seven hits and a walk with four strikeouts. Aidan Major threw two shutout innings from there to pick up the win, and Carslon Reed threw the final inning to earn the save. The two relievers didn’t allow a hit and combined for five strikeouts.
Dayne Leonard gave the Mountaineers an early 2-0 lead with his two-run double in the top of the first and the visitors added another run on a bunt from Tevin Tucker that brought home Braden Barry.
The Bears (15-27, 6-13) got a run back in the bottom of the second with a sacrifice fly from John Ceccoli and made it a one-run game with the first baseman’s RBI-double down the right field line. Baylor took a 4-3 lead in the sixth with a two-run double from Sunseri, before WVU retook the lead in the eighth and closed out the win.
Mason Marriott gave the Bears a solid start allowing three runs -- just one earned -- in five innings. Ethan Calder threw 1⅓ scoreless innings of relief, but Hambleton Oliver took the loss after allowing two runs -- neither of which was earned -- in 1⅔ innings. Gabe Craig and Anderson Needham pitched a shutout ninth inning.
The second game of the series is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. Saturday.