MORGANTOWN -- The No. 24 West Virginia baseball team will head into its first Big 12 series of the spring with a win, although it didn’t come easily against an in-state foe.

The Mountaineers battled past Marshall 9-7 on Tuesday at Monongalia County Ballpark in their final contest before a trip to Kansas-State for a three-game weekend series.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.