Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

GRANVILLE -- The final out didn’t come until well over six hours after the first pitch was thrown, but the No. 12 West Virginia baseball team claimed its series against Oklahoma with a win in the finale Sunday at Monongalia County Ballpark.

The Mountaineers jumped ahead early, and after a roughly three and a half hour rain delay, got back on track with a home run from Logan Sauve and closed out a 9-3 victory over the Sooners.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Tags