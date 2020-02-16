Junior infielder Tyler Doanes drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the sixth inning and the bullpen held off the Jacksonville offense as the West Virginia University baseball team won 2-1 Sunday against the host Dolphins to take the series win.
Freshman left-hander pitcher Jake Carr, last season's Gazette-Mail Kanawha Valley Player of the Year at St. Albans High and a co-winner of the 2019 sportswriters' state player of the year award, got the win for West Virginia in his first collegiate game action.
Carr started, allowing three hits and one earned run with one strikeout and one walk in five innings on the mound Sunday for WVU (2-1). Dillon Meadows, Zach Ottinger and Braden Zarbnisky combined to pitch the final four innings, allowing no hits with just two runners reaching base -- one on a walk and one on a hit by pitch -- during that span.
"We really, really pitched well," WVU coach Randy Mazey said. "We came down here and gave up five runs in three games, and Jake Carr went out there today – in his first college outing – and threw a ton of strikes. He didn't get a bunch of strikeouts, but he didn't let the moment get to him, he didn't get rattled and he wanted the baseball. It was really encouraging from what he did."
Jacksonville took a 1-0 lead in the second inning against Carr, but the freshman former Red Dragon didn't allow any more damage and the Mountaineers tied the game when Doanes scored on a fielder's choice in the fourth. The game remained tied until the sixth inning when Doanes slapped a pitch through the left side of the Jacksonville defense, allowing WVU shortstop Tevin Tucker to score the eventual game-winner.
In addition to earning the save -- his second of the weekend -- Sunday, Zarbnisky started in left field for West Virginia and went 2-for-4 at the plate.
West Virginia returns to Morgantown to open the home portion of its 2020 schedule this week with a game scheduled for Tuesday at 2 p.m. against Canisius.