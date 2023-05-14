Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Texas Tech at WVU Baseball 051423

West Virginia's JJ Wetherholt (27) celebrates at home plate with Landon Wallace (25) after hitting a home run in the fifth inning against Texas Tech on Sunday at Monongalia County Ballpark.

 DAVID PENNOCK | Blue Gold News

GRANVILLE -- West Virginia is one game closer to a Big 12 regular-season title.

WVU survived early scares, Caleb McNeely hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the sixth inning and the No. 12 Mountaineers beat Texas Tech 5-3 on Sunday at Monongalia County Ballpark to claim the series with the Red Raiders.

