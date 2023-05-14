GRANVILLE -- West Virginia is one game closer to a Big 12 regular-season title.
WVU survived early scares, Caleb McNeely hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the sixth inning and the No. 12 Mountaineers beat Texas Tech 5-3 on Sunday at Monongalia County Ballpark to claim the series with the Red Raiders.
“There’s nothing that they haven’t done yet,” WVU coach Randy Mazey said about his team. “They’re so impressive the way they bounce back from stuff. The way we pitch, the way we hit, the way we run the bases, play defense -- we’re checking just about every box you have to check to be a great team right now.
“But nothing’s over. You can’t feel too good about it and stop playing. Thursday’s game just became the most important game of the year, so we’ve got to start preparing for that.”
WVU (39-13 overall, 15-6) lost Friday’s opener with the Red Raiders (35-18, 10-11) 5-2, but bounced back in Saturday’s game in a big way, taking down the visitors 17-2.
The start of Sunday’s rubber match didn't go as smoothly.
Freshman pitcher Robby Porco gave up a leadoff walk, followed by a double, to put runners on the corners with nobody out. Mazey replaced him with Noah Short, who got the Mountaineers out of the inning after they allowed just one run on a groundout to short from Kevin Bazzell.
Maxx Yehl took the mound for the second and ran into similar trouble. He allowed the first two batters to reach, but got out of the inning after allowing a run when Tracer Lopez grounded into a fielder's choice.
Yehl was part of an important day from WVU’s bullpen. In 2 ⅓ innings, he allowed two runs on four hits and two walks with a strikeout. David Hagaman and Carlson Reed pitched the final 5 ⅔ innings without allowing a run. Hagaman was credited with the win and Reed picked up the save.
“We knew we had a fresh bullpen going into today, so obviously we weren’t afraid to use them," Mazey said. "It’s the first time I’ve ever changed pitchers for the third batter in the first inning, but we just had to do it. I just didn’t like the way momentum was going and we had a fresh bullpen and we wanted to use them.
“Noah did an unbelievable job getting out of that first inning and Maxx did a really good job of getting out of trouble when he got in trouble,” Mazey said. “Hagaman and Reed, that’s what they’ve been doing the whole season, so it sure was nice having them both today having not thrown on Friday and Saturday.”
WVU got on the board in the bottom of the second with a double from Grant Hussey that scored Dayne Leonard from first, and tied the game the following inning when Tevin Tucker came home on a play where Landon Wallace was caught stealing second.
Texas Tech retook the lead on a sacrifice fly from Lopez in the fourth, but the Mountaineers’ bullpen held strong from there.
JJ Wetherholt tied the game with a solo home run to left in the fifth and Caleb McNeely put WVU in front with a two-run shot to center that landed 432 feet from home plate to make it 5-3.
“I think it just shows we’ve got a short memory and we know how good we are,” Wetherholt said. “We flushed that [loss] so fast. It happened, we lost, we shouldn’t have lost, we wiped it, we were ready for the next day to come out and attack.
“It also shows we don’t get our hopes up too high. We beat them 17-2 or whatever. It’s easy to be like, ‘Oh, we’ve got this game Sunday. They’re screwed.’ We kind of got punched in the face early and we did a good job just ignoring that and playing our brand of baseball and it paid off.”
The Mountaineers ran into trouble in the eighth after Reed recorded two outs. An error put Texas Tech’s first batter on, and the Red Raiders loaded the bases with a pair of walks after that. He struck out Dillon Carter to end the inning and preserve the lead -- one of his four strikeouts on the day.
WVU threatened to add insurance in the bottom of the eighth, but more drama ensued. With two on and one out, Ellis Garcia grounded into a double play. McNeely was out at second and was called for interference on the play, ending the inning. Assistant coach Jacob Garcia was tossed following the play, which went to review and was upheld.
Fired up in front of 3,312 fans -- the Mountaineers announced a program record 59,894 total attendance for the regular season -- Reed retired the side in order with a pair of strikeouts to close out the 5-3 victory.
“As soon as J-Gar got tossed, I was like, ‘OK, we’ve got to go here,’” Reed said. “Having the crowd behind all of us is amazing.”
Zane Petty allowed a run on two hits and a walk in two innings in the start for the Red Raiders, who used seven pitchers in the defeat. Josh Sanders was dealt the loss. He allowed two runs in an inning. Texas Tech will cap off the regular season with a three-game series against Kansas in Lubbock, Texas, this week.
The Mountaineers now hold a two-game lead on second-place Oklahoma State in the Big 12 standings heading into the final week of the regular season. WVU claimed two of three games against the Cowboys in Stillwater, Oklahoma, earlier in the season.
WVU will close the regular season with a three-game series at Texas next week, starting with a 7:30 p.m. game Thursday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin. The Big 12 Tournament is scheduled to begin May 24 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.