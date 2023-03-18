Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

WVU sports web.jpg

West Virginia showed it could win in two different ways Saturday.

The Mountaineers claimed the first game of a doubleheader against UNC Greensboro on Saturday at UNCG Baseball Stadium in Greensboro, North Carolina, by batting by the Spartans 28-2, and later took the second game 4-1 behind a complete-game pitching effort from Blaine Traxel.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow {span}@{/span}{span}JMacDonaldSport {/span}on Twitter.

Tags