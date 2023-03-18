West Virginia showed it could win in two different ways Saturday.
The Mountaineers claimed the first game of a doubleheader against UNC Greensboro on Saturday at UNCG Baseball Stadium in Greensboro, North Carolina, by batting by the Spartans 28-2, and later took the second game 4-1 behind a complete-game pitching effort from Blaine Traxel.
WVU (14-4) took a two-run lead in the first inning of the first game, added three runs in the third and blew the game open with a 13-run fourth inning, before cruising the rest of the way for the 28-2 victory.
Ten Mountaineers tallied RBIs in the blowout, with Grant Hussey, Kevin Dowdell and Caleb McNeely bringing home three runs each. JJ Wetherholt, Nick Barone, Dayne Leonard, Sam White and Landon Wallace each had multi-RBI games, and Leonard and McNeely each posted four-hit games.
The Mountaineers recorded 23 hits. Braden Barry, Barone, Dowdell and Hussey homered in the victory.
Ben Hampton picked up the win, allowing one run on four hits and one walk with five strikeouts in five innings. Tommy Beam, Carson Estridge, Chris Sleeper and Will Watson each provided an inning of relief.
Caleb Cozart was dealt the loss after allowing five runs — four earned — in 2 2/3 innings.
Mason Mozeley brought home UNCG’s (10-9) first run with a sacrifice fly in the fourth and Jeremy Wolf added an RBI groundout in the ninth, but the deficit was far too much to overcome and WVU ended the first game with the 28-2 win.
The Mountaineers tallied only four runs in the second game after the offensive outburst in the first, but got another solid pitching effort from Traxel. He allowed just one run on six hits and a walk in the nine-inning effort. He struck out six in his third complete game of the season.
Hussey gave the fifth-year righty some support with a two-run homer in the second and Wetherholt continued his strong sophomore season start with an RBI single in the fifth to make it 3-0.
Traxel’s only blemish came when Cozart homered to left in the sixth, but WVU got a run back in the seventh with a sacrifice fly from Barry.
Jay Miller was handed the loss after allowing four runs — three earned — on five hits and four walks over 6 1/3 innings. Jake Wolf added 2 2/3 scoreless innings of relief for the Spartans.
The Mountaineers have won eight consecutive games leading into Sunday’s 1 p.m. series finale with UNCG.
Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics.