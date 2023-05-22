Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Texas Tech at WVU 051423

West Virginia's Logan Sauve swings at a pitch against Texas Tech on May 14 at Monongalia County Ballpark.

 DAVID PENNOCK | Blue Gold News

West Virginia will try to put last weekend’s results in the past and turn its attention to the Big 12 Tournament this week.

The Mountaineers were swept by Texas in Austin, Texas, to miss out on a shot at an outright regular-season title and the top overall seed, and will now enter Wednesday’s opening-round games at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, as the No. 3 seed. WVU will open against No. 6 Texas Tech at 6:30 p.m.

