GRANVILLE -- West Virginia is in its worst stretch of baseball, in terms of wins and losses, that it's had in the past two seasons entering the 2023 NCAA Tournament.
But the Mountaineers believe the slate has been wiped clean entering the Lexington Regional.
WVU will open the regional round against Indiana at Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington, Kentucky, on Friday at 7 p.m. looking to snap a five-game losing streak.
“I think we just sat through the reset button, just watching your name called on that show,” WVU coach Randy Mazey said after WVU’s team selection show watch party Monday at Monongalia County Ballpark. “Mental toughness is defined as your ability to focus on the next task in front of you, not anything beyond that or anything in the past. We have a mentally tough team."
The Mountaineers enter the postseason with a 39-18 overall record, but have lost five consecutive games. They had a chance to lock up the Big 12 regular-season title outright, but finished the year tied atop the standings with a 15-9 record after getting swept by Texas at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas, in a three-game series over the final weekend of the regular season. WVU finished in a three-way tie for the regular-season championship with the Longhorns and Oklahoma State.
WVU then entered the Big 12 tournament at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, as the No. 3 seed, where it fell 6-2 to Texas Tech in the opener and was ousted by Oklahoma State the next day, 3-2, in an elimination game.
It’s the first time in the last two seasons WVU has lost more than two consecutive games. In 2021, the Mountaineers dropped five straight on two occasions.
“Everybody said last week, ‘What happened last week? You guys lost three in a row,’” Mazey said. “We’re the only team in the United States that went for two straight years without losing three in a row prior to that.
“Did we spoil people with how good we played for the last two years? It sure seems like it because we lost our last three games and that brought us down to normalcy with what everybody else has been doing. We played consistently good baseball here for two straight years and there’s a lot of things that go into that."
JJ Wetherholt, the Mountaineers’ second baseman who was named Big 12 Player of the Year, said some guys went fishing or golfing, and veteran shortstop Tevin Tucker said the whole team went and got massages upon their return from the Lone Star State.
“I think it could be helpful honestly to just get our minds off baseball a little bit and just get some time back here, but also we’ll be doing scrimmages and practicing really hard so we’ll still be staying ready,” Wetherholt said Monday. “I think after that trip to Texas, coming home and just being able to relax for a little bit and and really get our minds ready for Indiana will really be something that can help us.”
The Mountaineers’ players and staff say they’ve been taking things game by game this spring, which has led to their success -- including a top-10 ranking before stumbling in Austin. They dropped just two series in Big 12 play and three on the year.
“We definitely didn’t forget [the process], but this is another season now,” Tucker said. “It’s the postseason. Whatever happened in the past, there’s nothing we can do about it anymore. We’ve just got to let it go and just focus on what’s next. That’s all we can do, honestly.”
The Mountaineers head to the Lexington regional, where, in addition to Indiana, the No. 12 national seed Kentucky and Ball State will also be playing. WVU has never advanced to a super regional, but Mazey did three times while on staff at TCU and once as the coach at East Carolina.
“People have asked me before, ‘How do you win a regional?’ You get in them,” the 11th-year WVU coach said. “And when you get in a regional, there’s teams out there that show you it's turned into a weekend series, and if you get hot at the right time, which we’re really capable of, then anybody can win any regional anywhere. It’s just the team that gets hot and your good players have good days. Anybody can win anywhere.”
The first challenge will be Indiana, the No. 3 seed in the region that was second in the Big Ten standings behind Maryland, which WVU beat on the road in the fourth game of the season. The Hoosiers are 41-18 and have also struggled somewhat down the stretch with losses in their last two games and four of their last six entering the regional. The Mountaineers are 1-2 all time against Indiana, with the last meeting coming in 2013.
WVU will need to get off to a better start than it has during its current stretch to even the all-time series with the Hoosiers. The Mountaineers were outscored 22-2 in the first two innings during its five-game skid -- including 18-1 by Texas, while scoring just nine runs total in that series themselves.
The Mountaineers aren’t looking past Indiana to Saturday’s game, which would be against Kentucky or Ball State at either noon or 6 p.m., depending on Friday’s results, or the super regional.
They’re not even looking past that first inning with the Hoosiers, or the first batter.
“You’ve just got to try to win them one game at a time," Mazey said. "If you’re going to win the first game, you try to win the first inning of the first game. To win the first inning of the first game, you try to get your leadoff guy on. If you’re on the mound when it starts, you try to get the first guy out.
“We’ve gotten where we’ve gotten because we focus on processes and not results. That’s how we’ve managed to be so consistent and we’ll continue to do that. That’s what’s made us good for the last two years.”