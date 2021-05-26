In terms of Big 12 Conference baseball tournament seeding, Texas entered Wednesday’s quarterfinal matchup against eighth-seeded West Virginia as the league’s top dog.
But the Longhorns ran into a Wolf.
Mountaineer lefty Jackson Wolf spun a gem, hurling a complete game while yielding a run on five hits and five walks while striking out seven as WVU shocked top-seeded Texas 5-1 at Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City.
With the win, West Virginia stays afloat in the tournament’s winners bracket and will take on the winner of No. 4 Oklahoma State and No. 5 Oklahoma at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The Longhorns, meanwhile, will try to fend off elimination against the loser of that game at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Cowboys and Sooners were set to square off after the conclusion of the Mountaineers’ win on Wednesday.
It was the second time in less than a week that Wolf earned a victory over Texas. WVU beat the Longhorns 5-4 In Austin in the teams’ regular-season-closing series.
While Wolf was solid in that game, yielding three runs in 51/3 innings, Wednesday’s performance was even better and came in a much bigger spot.
“I knew how big this game was, looking at the bracket and everything I know this is going to make our road to the championship game a little more easy,” Wolf said. “Going into it I knew that and so I had a purpose for every single pitch I threw tonight. I gave it everything I had tonight.”
As was the case last week, Wolf out-dueled Texas hurler Ty Madden on Wednesday. Madden, who went 62/3 innings and gave up three runs while striking out five, was named the conference’s pitcher of the year on Monday.
West Virginia started the scoring in the top of the second inning on a solo home run from Hudson Byorick and added two more in the fifth as Tyler Doanes lifted a sacrifice fly to right field to plate Alec Burns abd Kevin Brophy scored on a wild pitch later in the frame to make the score 3-0.
Texas got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the sixth on a solo home run from Eric Kennedy to make the score 3-1 and then put Wolf on the ropes in the seventh. Ivan Melendez led off with a walk and, after Cam Williams hit into a fielder’s choice, Douglas Hodo III singled, putting the tying run on first with one out. Wolf answered with perhaps the play of the game, picking off Williams at second base for the second out.
Still, the Longhorns continued the threat with a single and a steal for Trey Faltine and a walk to Silas Ardoin, bringing up Kennedy with the bases full. But Wolf coaxed a pop-up to third to end the threat and was dominant the rest of the way, striking out the side in the eighth and getting Faltine to hit into a game-ending double play in the ninth to finish it off.
For WVU coach Randy Mazey, Wolf’s 138-pitch grinder saved an already thin Mountaineer pitching staff, one that had to grind past Kansas in an 8-7 win in the tournament’s play-in game on Tuesday, for another day. And while that was certainly ideal, Mazey said Wolf consistently shut down any thought of removing him throughout the game.
“Every time I thought about potentially taking him out, he would just throw a pitch that was better than the one before,” Mazey said. “The guy is pitching as good as he has in his entire career, you can’t take him out now. When he came in after the eighth and said, ‘There’s no way, you’re not taking this from me, I’ve never felt better than I feel right now, I want to finish this game.’ And he went out in the ninth and did the same thing.”
Kevin Brophy finished 2 for 4 and added an RBI triple and scored on a wild pitch in the ninth, providing Wolf and the Mountaineers with a pair of key insurance runs.