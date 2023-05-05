GRANVILLE -- Make it 10 straight wins for the No. 12 West Virginia baseball team.
The Mountaineers jumped ahead early and beat Oklahoma 9-3 in the series opener Friday at Monongalia County Ballpark.
The offense came despite WVU’s (35-11 overall, 12-4 Big 12) top two batters -- JJ Wetherholt and Tevin Tucker, who came in hitting .470 and .367, respectively -- going hitless, although they reached base a combined four times.
Landon Wallace, Ellis Garcia and Grant Hussey each drove home a pair of runs to lead the Mountaineers at the place.
“I don’t think we really noticed [Tucker and Wetherholt going hitless],” Wallace said. “I think more so it’s just the guys going up there, having good [at-bats], just trying to win pitches and doing whatever they can for the team.”
Ben Hampton gave WVU a solid start on the mound to pick up the win, despite not having his best stuff. He allowed just one run on seven hits and two walks in six innings. Aidan Major was credited with a save after throwing the final three innings. He allowed two runs on five hits and a walk out of the bullpen. Both of WVU’s pitchers struck out three batters.
“We got through it,” Hampton said. “Definitely a little adversity today. Didn’t have my stuff, didn’t have my velocity, but just a big day of trusting my defense and trusting the scouting report that coach [Randy] Mazey has for them and attacking hitters with everything I have.”
Wallace gave the Mountaineers a 2-0 lead with his home run to right-center. From there, WVU never trailed.
Hampton’s only run allowed came in the third, when Bryce Madron hit a solo shot to right-center to make it a 2-1 game. Wallace helped limit the damage and prevented Oklahoma (25-21, 9-10) from tying or taking the lead in the inning when he threw out Dakota Harris at the plate from left field for the third out on a single from Easton Carmichael.
“What a huge play -- 2-1 at the time and would’ve tied the game,” Mazey said. “That just flipped the momentum of them scoring a run that inning to our dugout, and we just responded.”
From there, the Mountaineers quickly pulled back ahead for a comfortable lead.
WVU added three runs in the bottom of the third with an RBI double from Hussey and a two-run single from Ellis Garcia. The Mountaineers tacked on two more in the fifth with a single from Dayne Leonard and Hussey’s second double of the game to make it 7-1, and an additional run in each of the next two innings. Braden Barry beat out an infield single that scored Tucker in the sixth and Hussey scored on a wild pitch in the seventh to make it 9-1.
Carmichael hit a two-run double to left in the eighth, but Major prevented further damage to help WVU extend its lead atop the Big 12 standings by closing out the win.
Braxton Douthit took the loss for Oklahoma, allowing seven runs on seven hits, five walks and a hit batter in four innings. He had three strikeouts. Jett Lodes allowed a run in two innings and Kale Davis gave up another in one inning, and Carson Turnquist and Aaron Calhoun also made appearances out of the bullpen.
The second game of the series is set for 4 p.m. Saturday at Monongalia County Ballpark.