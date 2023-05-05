Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

WVU sports web.jpg

GRANVILLE -- Make it 10 straight wins for the No. 12 West Virginia baseball team.

The Mountaineers jumped ahead early and beat Oklahoma 9-3 in the series opener Friday at Monongalia County Ballpark.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

