GRANVILLE — West Virginia’s winning streak has come to a close.
The No. 12 Mountaineers fell behind Oklahoma before they could record an out and never caught up in a 6-3 Big 12 baseball loss at Monongalia County Ballpark on Saturday.
The loss snaps WVU’s 10-game winning streak and is the first loss since falling in the final game of the series at Oklahoma State on April 16.
“We’ve just got to be careful,” WVU coach Randy Mazey said. “You know how it goes after a streak. The first time you lose after a streak, they can pile up on you. We’ve got to make sure that doesn’t happen tomorrow.”
Oklahoma (26-21 overall, 10-10 Big 12) jumped on Blaine Traxel in the first inning before he could record an out.
Anthony Mackenzie led off the game with a single to center and Bryce Madron homered to right to put the Sooners up 2-0 early. It was Madron’s second home run of the series. He also homered in WVU’s (35-12, 12-5) 9-3 win in the series opener Friday.
It was one of two homers Traxel gave up in an otherwise solid start. He finished with five runs allowed on seven hits and two walks in seven innings. He struck out three in the loss. Carlson Reed pitched the final two innings for WVU, allowing a run on two hits, four walks and a hit batter. He also had three strikeouts.
“You kind of put yourself in a hole when you’re down 2-0 after you throw four pitches, but [Traxel] settled in and was good. That was encouraging,” Mazey said. “[Oklahoma] can hit. They’ve got a really good team.”
WVU cut into the Sooners’ lead with a run-scoring single from Landon Wallace in the bottom of the first, but Oklahoma extended its advantage with the second home run — a two-run shot to right-center from Dakota Harris.
Meanwhile, the Mountaineers couldn’t quite get the ball out of the park in front of a program-record home crowd of 4,387.
WVU flew out 17 times in the loss facing Oklahoma’s Braden Carmichael and Will Carsten.
Carmichael — who has allowed three home runs this season in 54 1/3 innings pitched — allowed three runs in 6 2/3 innings on the mound Saturday to improve to 5-0 this season. He had six strikeouts. Carsten threw 2 1/3 shutout innings to pick up the save and snap WVU’s streak.
“What a great game to watch,” Mazey said. “Both teams played well, both teams pitched pretty well, both teams hit well, both teams played pretty good defense. That’s just a great college baseball game in front of a great crowd and great atmosphere.
“The difference was they hit two balls that landed on the other side of the fence and we hit nine balls that landed just on this side of the fence. If the wind’s blowing out today, we probably win that game pretty handily because I thought we smashed some balls that just didn’t carry to the other side of the fence.”
Trailing 4-1 after Harris’ sixth-inning home run, WVU again cut the deficit to one with a sacrifice fly from Braden Barry and an RBI single from Dayne Leonard in the bottom half of the inning, but that’s as close as the Mountaineer offense came to catching the Sooners.
Kendall Pettis and Sebastian Orduno gave Oklahoma some insurance with run-scoring singles in the eighth inning to close out the scoring.
“Usually when people lose a hitting streak or a lose a winning streak, you have a letdown because that’s all you’re thinking about, is the streak’s over and you lose two in a row or go two games without getting a hit,” Mazey said, “so we’ve just got to make sure that doesn’t happen.”