No. 6 seed West Virginia enters the Big 12 baseball tournament at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas against third-seeded Oklahoma at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday with good momentum after sweeping Kansas State out of Morgantown in the final regular-season series.
WVU (33-20) outscored the Wildcats 35-9 on a weekend where WVU’s starting pitchers all finished at least five innings and every spot in the lineup contributed in all three games.
Signs of that offensive breakthrough started at home against Texas two weekends prior. After being held in check for a total of just two runs in the first two games, WVU’s offense erupted for eight in the Sunday victory, nine in a victory over Pitt, nine and seven in two games against Oklahoma and then 35 in the K-State sweep.
Only once during that stretch — a Friday night 15-1 loss at Oklahoma — was WVU held under seven runs until Sunday’s 5-1 win over the Wildcats.
Big 12 statistics reflect that improvement as the Mountaineers, who were last in the league with a .264 batting average going into the Oklahoma series, have improved to seventh in the league, raising their team mark to .271.
Compare that to WVU’s 2021 season-ending and league-worst .250 batting average and it’s not too difficult to see where a lot of the 2022 improvement has come from. Better production at the plate is a big reason the Mountaineers are well north of 30 wins, and a big reason the Mountaineers are widely considered to be in the NCAA tournament regardless of what happens in Arlington this week.
WVU will sleep much better with at least one win in Texas to guarantee a spot in the NCAAs, of course. Two would look much better, and perhaps even help WVU vie for a No. 2 seed, rather than its current projected No. 3 seed in whatever regional it lands.
West Virginia has not lost its opening game in the Big 12 tournament since 2015.
WVU is in a bracket with No. 2 seed Texas Tech, No. 3 Oklahoma and No. 7 Kansas State. A win over Oklahoma in the opener sets up a likely rematch with Texas Tech and a loss most likely a matchup with recently swept Kansas State.
Win the first two games (a very difficult ask) and WVU throws its Sunday starter, likely Aidan Major, against OU or Tech’s fourth starter. A third-game losers bracket matchup pits normal Sunday starters, and bullpens will become an even bigger factor than normal.
Despite its search for back-of-the-rotation starting pitching, WVU finished the season 8-4 in Sunday games, 6-2 in conference play.
Versatile role player: WVU sophomore Ben Abernathy is having a solid year as a role player off the bench who can also give coach Randy Mazey some innings on the mound. While Abernathy doesn’t have the minimum at-bats on the season to qualify for offensive awards, his .350 batting average would rank him seventh in the league, and his .500 on-base percentage would slot him at seventh.
Add in 13 relief appearances, 12 steals in 15 attempts and just one error in the field and he has been an exemplar of the contributions Mazey has gotten from a number of players in backup and situational roles.
Grand theft: The league stolen base category is dominated by Mountaineers. Victor Scott led the league with 38 followed by No. 3 Austin Davis (28), No. 6 Tevin Tucker (21), No. 9 Braden Barry (14) and No. 10 J.J. Wetherholt (14).
Web gems: Just as WVU’s hitting has taken a significant jump this year over last, so too has work in the field.
In 2021 WVU finished last in the Big 12 with a .958 fielding percentage, committing 78 errors in 1,869 chances, a whopping 17 more than next-worst Oklahoma and K-State. WVU improved to fourth in the league in 2022, with a .973 fielding percentage and 53 errors in 1,964 opportunities.
Plunk numbers: Keeping runners off base is always the first goal in baseball, and the converse, getting your own guys on, no matter the means, is an emphasis of every offense.
In 2021, WVU was the worst pitching staff in the league in hitting opposing batters, nailing 68 opponents on the season. In 2022 WVU finished third in the league, dropping that total with 46 clippings.
WVU was third in getting players on via hit by pitch, wearing 69 pitches in 2022. That’s a net 23 additional baserunners for the Mountaineers.
Mazey milestone? Should WVU earn the expected berth into the NCAA tournament, it would be WVU’s third at-large invitation under Mazey, moving him to within one of Dale Ramsburg for second all-time at WVU.
Steve Harrick led the Mountaineers to six regionals in his tenure from 1948-1967, reaching his first in his eighth season at WVU. This would be Mazey’s third in his 10th full season.
Mazey and his team earned that against a loaded Big 12, winning 14 games in league play to set a school record for Big 12 conference wins while finishing tied for fifth in the final regular-season standings.
In both of Mazey’s previous regional appearances, WVU finished fourth in the Big 12 (12-12 in 2017 and 13-11 in 2019). In 2022 WVU finished sixth in the league and all six of those teams are projected to make NCAA field.