One of the biggest question marks for the West Virginia University baseball team entering this season was how the Mountaineers would replace the bulk of its starting pitching that helped lead the program to one of its best seasons ever in 2019.
So far in 2020, the West Virginia weekend starters have been up to the task for head coach Randy Mazey and the Mountaineers.
Junior right-hander Jackson Wolf, sophomore right-hander Ryan Bergert and freshman left-hander Jake Carr — a former St. Albans High standout and Gazette-Mail Kanawha Valley Player of the Year — have all done their part to help West Virginia to an early 5-3 record two weeks into the season.
Wolf is one of two Big 12 pitchers, along with Kansas State’s Jordan Wicks, to have thrown 14 innings so far with a 0.00 ERA. The junior has allowed seven hits while striking out 16 with just two walks issued — that averages to 10.29 strikeouts and 1.29 walks per nine innings pitched.
Bergert stumbled a bit in his first start at Jacksonville State but was very good in a win last week against St. Joseph’s, when he went eight innings while allowing one run on two hits with 14 strikeouts and just one walk. His strikeouts per nine innings is at 11.57 to go with a 1.29 ERA over 14 innings.
Carr threw five innings and was credited with a win against Jacksonville State in his college debut, allowing one run on three hits. Last time out against Illinois, Carr lasted eight innings but took the loss against the Illini in a 2-1 game.
The work to find a reliable mid-week starter, however, is ongoing for West Virginia. Nick Snyder was among the best in the country in that role last season, and replacing him will be tough for Mazey. In WVU’s only mid-week game so far in 2020 — a 15-8 win against Canisius last week at Monongalia County Ballpark — Mazey used seven pitchers, with only freshman Skyler Gonzalez throwing more than two innings.
“Early on, you’ve got so see who can pitch for you,” Mazey said after that game.
“Those guys will get better from that. Just getting out there and toeing the rubber against another team is going to help those guys.”
ZARB DOES IT ALL
As good as West Virginia was in 2019, the Mountaineers were missing one of their leaders with Braden Zarbnisky injured all season. So far this season in his return to regular action, Zarbnisky, a senior, has been WVU’s best player.
Zarbnisky leads all Big 12 players with 17 hits and is among the league leaders in total bases (20) and on-base percentage (.528). Through eight games, Zarbnisky is batting .500 with a slugging percentage of .588 and a 1.116 OPS.
He not finished there, however. Zarbnisky has also been a reliable arm for Mazey in the past and has appeared on the mound twice so far in 2020 — striking out three with no walks and no runs allowed.
“Zarb is just a great college player on both sides of the baseball,” Mazey said. “He’s our leader on offense, he can drive runs in, he can lead off, he can steal bases and he’s our closer. He’s super valuable. He never gets rattled. He’s been around for five years now, so he knows the ropes pretty well.”
EERS RELY ON SPEED
In addition to pitching, another area in which West Virginia excelled during the 2019 season was stealing bases. That was not an isolated incident.
So far in the young 2020 season the Mountaineers are back at it on the base paths. Tevin Tucker leads the Big 12 with six stolen bases while Zarbnisky, Austin Davis and Tyler Doanes all have three each.
Mazey said that is by design, and putting pressure on opponents with their speed is something the Mountaineers are going to continue to do.
“If you play against the Mountaineers you’re going to have to control our speed,” Mazey said. “It puts so much pressure on the defense. It changes the way people pitch to us. They’re all of a sudden slide-stepping and doing things they’re not used to. There are going to be games we just have to flat-out try to win with our speed.”
ON DECK
West Virginia plays three games in Virginia this weekend starting on Friday against Virginia Commonwealth. The Mountaineers take on William & Mary on Saturday before closing the weekend against Richmond on Sunday.